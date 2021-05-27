Square Enix Provides New Look At The HD Remaster For Legend of Mana With 14 New Screenshots

Square Enix released a new look at their upcoming HD remaster for the Legend of Mana with a total of 14 new screenshots along with six new character designs.

A trailer announcing the new remaster was released by Nintendo back in February.

Take a look.

In a press release, Square Enix promises the new HD remaster includes “a host of new upgrades, including high-resolution graphics, remastered and lovingly redrawn backgrounds as well as an updated UI.”

If you are unfamiliar with the Legend of Mana it puts players in the “shoes of the protagonist, embarking on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover that the world map is empty.”

“Throughout their adventure, players will encounter multiple stories, a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters in real-time combat and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel, all while experiencing the beloved RPG’s timeless story,” Square Enix details.

They also provided details on third arc from the original game, The Escad Story Arc.

In this arc, “players will follow four childhood friends – Escad, Daena, Matilda and Irwin – through the span of their friendships and encounter their conflicting motives in the wake of the Faerie Wars that took place over a decade prior.”

As for the original game’s second arc, they add, “Additionally, players will join Larc, dragoon of Drakonis in The Dragon Killer Arc as he embarks on a mission to slay the Dragons of Knowledge as well as challenging another dragon, named Sierra.”

They also note, “As players progress through the game, they will also be able to access the orchard in the secluded dell which is inhabited by Trent – an ancient tree who can grow fruits and vegetables used to feed pets, paint golems or alter equipment.”

Along with the upgraded graphics, Square Enix revealed some of the specifics for the remastered visual content. One of those is the Exclusive Equipment feature.

Here’s how they describe it, “Players can forge one of a kind equipment and also alter existing equipment at the Equipment Smithy. Similarly, once the instrument workshop has been established, it can be used to manufacture enchanted instruments with potency.”

Another feature being updated is the Featured Pets. They explain, “Players can capture eggs and hatch pet monsters featuring supportive Synchro Effects to help players secure victories in battle. The pets live at the monster corral in the grounds of the player’s home and can quickly be made stronger by sending them out to play the Ring Ring Land mini-game.”

Finally, the Magical Golems also get an update. Here’s how Square Enix describes this feature, “Golems are magical life-forms that players can collect which have been imbued with the power of Mana and will sustain players in combat. Players can control a golem’s HP, stats, and can equip them with over 50 different offensive and defensive abilities to help defeat enemies in battle.”

Legend of Mana was a bestseller when it initially released in Japan in 1999 selling over 400,000 units in its first week. By the end of 1999 it had sold 706,342 units in just Japan.

In North America, when it debuted in June 2000 it was the top selling PlayStation videogame in its first week.

Here are the final two screenshots.

And here's the last one.

Here are the six new character designs.

First up is Daena.

Next is Drakonis.

Here’s Escad.

Take a look at Irwin.

Next, we’ve got Larc.

And finally, here is Sierra.

Legend of Mana will be available to purchase digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC for $29.99 on June 24th.

Square Enix details that “players who purchase Legend of Mana before July 23 will receive an early purchase reward, including ten avatars and a custom Legend of Mana theme on the PlayStation®4 system or Legend of Mana Wallpaper on PC (STEAM®).”

What do you make of the HD remaster for Legend of Mana? Do you plan on checking it out?