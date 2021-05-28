miHoYo, the developer behind Genshin Impact, released new details about the upcoming Version 1.6 “Midsummer Island Adventure.”

They first released a brand new trailer.

Take a look.

As you can see in the trailer they showcased a brand new character in Kazuha, a new adventure with Klee, and summer outfits.

In a press release they stated, “For the first time, the game will introduce alternate character outfits and a new playable character from Inazuma. As the world of Teyvat enters the hot summer season, Travelers may also join Klee and other characters in a series of fun adventures on the distant seas.”

As for Klee’s adventure, they revealed, “The story begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter from a “Dodo-King” threatening to take Dodoco away from her.”

miHoYo elaborates, “To help Klee and Dodoco, the Traveler will sail on a boat called a ‘Waverider’ and explore a secluded archipelago scattered over a remote sea area in search of the mysterious ‘Dodoland.'”

“During the search, players’ wits will be put to the test in a series of challenges, including a tough fight with Maguu Kenki. This new opponent can summon phantoms, dealing both Anemo and Cryo damage, and can only be taken down while in close-range combat,” they detail.

Finally, they conclude, “By completing these challenges, players can obtain event currencies to redeem valuable resources and the brand-new four-star catalyst “Dodoco Tales” to full refinement from the Event Shop.”

As for the summer outfits, miHoYo reveals, “Two summer-themed outfits will also be added, and players may dress up Jean and Barbara with the new alternate attire in the game.”

Jean’s outfit is called Sea Breeze Dandelion. It will be available to purchase in the in-game shop.

Take a look.

Barbara’s outfit is called Summertime Sparkle. It will be free upon completing a number of requirements from the Echoing Tales event.

Take a look.

The new character, Kaedehara Kazua, is the first playable character from Inazuma. He’s a sword wielder who also has an Anemo Vision.

miHoYo explains, “Kazuha is a powerful five-star character who can provide strong control and additional buffs to the team. His Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can not only deal Anemo damage and effectively control enemies, but also deal additional elemental damage if they come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro.”

They add, “At the same time, by triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha can further buff his teammates with an Elemental Damage Bonus for their corresponding Element.”

Not only will Kazuha be a playable character, but he will also be featured in a new Archon Quest.

miHoYo says, “Kazuha will also be featured in the new Archon Quest. Traveling with Beidou and her Crux Fleet, this wandering samurai will provide clues about the way to the closed-off Inazuma.”

miHoYo also promises that Version 1.6 will include a new feature for the Serenitea, which was just introduced in Version 1.5. This new feature will allow “players to invite characters they own to reside in their realm.”

On top of characters residing in their realm they will also “gradually accumulate Character Companionship Experience over time, and this rate of increase will be affected by the Adeptal Energy Rank.”

Much more detailed information about everything concerning Version 1.6 is currently being revealed on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel as part of the Version 1.6 Special Program.

You can watch below.

Are you looking forward to Genshin Impact Version 1.6?