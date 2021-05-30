Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Actress Dove Cameron Reveals She Was “Afraid” To Come Out As Bisexual

Dove Cameron, the actress currentlyset to play Bubbles in The CW’s upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls series, has recently revealed that she was afraid to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” said Cameron in the latest issue of Gay Times Magazine, adding that she is no longer refusing to compromise on her identity.

“The community is filled with people who have done so much work to accept and love themselves,” she continued. “I find the work you have to do on yourself begets your ability to support others.”

Cameron first revealed that she was bisexual back in August of 2020 during an Instagram Live stream, telling fans, “I think that’s really beautiful, speaking as someone who is bi. I didn’t want my art and my visuals to only reflect heterosexual couples.”

Aside from coming out as bi, Cameron has also spent the last year promoting her left-wing activism on her social media platforms, having added her voice to the chorus of woke Hollywood celebrities who want to see the police defunded and openly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actress even publicly shared “petition links, protestor resources, and donation links ”and encouraged people to “stay mad” after the death of George Floyd, even promoting the “No justice, no peace” political slogan through the use of the woke ‘#nojusticenopeace’ hashtag.

Thanks to Cameron’s support, donations were collected which seemed to only help Black Lives Matters Co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors buy her dream house.

As reported by real estate website Dirt in April of this year, Khan-Cullors recently bought a modest $1.4 million compound in Topanga Canyon, CA, alongside several other expensive and expansive properties.

What’s more, Cameron has also seemingly supported Antifa. In May of 2020, Cameron criticised President Donald Trump over his intent to designate the so-called “anti-fascist” movement as a terrorist organisation, finding herself bewildered that the former President would not similarly condemn the KKK.

Whether Cameron truly supports every aspect of Antifa or not is up for debate, but what isn’t is the fast that President Donald Trump did condemn the KKK and white supremacists in the past.

As a matter of fact, the former President had already condemned racist organisations like the KKK multiple times long before the actress decided to share her ignorance to her over 40 million combined followers across both Twitter and Instagram.

It’s worth mentioning that both social and mainstream media, as a whole, have been pushing the narrative that one’s identification as a member of the LGBTQ+ community is an inherent virtue which in turn affords an individual certain protections from criticism.

For example, singer Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary roughly a month after she was called out for attempting to cancel a frozen yoghurt shop. Given the timing of her the coming out, many have speculated that Lovato’s new identity may have been a carefully crafted publicity stunt.

This isn’t to say that Cameron — or Lovato, for that matter — is playing a sympathy card.

However, considering the backlash the CW’s Powerpuff Girls show has received in light of an alleged script leak and the announcement that the show’s pilot would be reshot, it would come as no surprise if the media soon turns to focus on Cameron’s sexuality in order to virtue signal and score the live-action series a number of woke brownie points.

What do you make of Dove Cameron opening up about her sexuality? Could it be that she's only virtue signalling for woke points?