Titan Comics just revealed a first look at Elric: The Dreaming City #1.

The issue is an adaptation of Michael Moorcock’s original novella “The Dreaming City” that was first published in Science Fantasy #47 back in June 1961. It also happened to be the first story from Moorcock featuring Elric of Melniboné.

The comic book series is adapted by writers Julien Blondel and Jean-Luc Cano and artists Julien Telo and Robin Techt.

Titan Comics touts this new series will seemingly be the first of many new Elric series as it is “the first time that Moorcock’s novels have been fully adapted in chronological order!”

As for the issue itself, the official description reads, “Elric of Melniboné, is exiled from his home and cursed to walk the land under the influence of the god of chaos, Arioch. With his sword Stormbringer, Elric must find his way through the unknown…”

The first issue will feature a main cover by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

There will be three other variant covers from Valentin Secher, Eric Bourgier and Julien Telo.

Elric: The Dreaming City #1 hits comic book shelves on August 10, 2021.

