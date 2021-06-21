ABLAZE Publishing announced a brand new manga in ‘Versus Fighting Story’ from Izu and artists Madd and Kalon.

ABLAZE describes ‘Versus Fighting Story’ as the “first manga dedicated to the world of e-sports competition!”

It follows Max Volta the leader of an e-sports team who “launches an assault on the Capcom Pro Tour, one of the major international competitions for Street Fighter V.”

However, while things go in his favor in the beginning, he’s even chosen as the top pick to win the tournament, things take a terrible turn as he suffers a crushing defeat.

Volta doesn’t handle the defeat well. He “takes it out on his friends, which leads to his sponsors pulling out.” With his sponsors gone, it looks like Volta’s e-sports career is over.

Fortunately, he receives an offer from the mysterious Ines who gives him an offer “to return to the basics of ‘VS fighting’ and put together a team capable of beating the Japanese god of fighting games…and which will cause a storm in the world of professional gaming.”

ABLAZE details the book is for both beginners and combat game specialists and offers a “humorous adventure” and a “gallery of colorful characters.”

Not only that, but the manga is officially endorsed by Capcom and features Street Fighter characters. They also note that it is “produced in the vein of the best sports shonen.”

The title joins ABLAZE’s growing library of manga and manga-inspired titles.

They previously announced Space Pirate Captain Harlock with the series original creator Leiji Matsumoto returning to his legendary story.

More recently, they announced the horror manga Crueler Than Dead Vol. 1 by Tsukasa Saimura and Kozo Takahashi. The book follows Maki Akagi who wakes up in a lab and discovers that a virus is turning humans into zombies.

Akagi is a last ditch experiment in the hopes of curing the virus. She journeys across Japan with a young boy in toe as they seek a dome in Tokyo that contains the last survivors of mankind.

Their journey will be fraught with peril as bloodthirsty monsters roam all over the devastated Tokyo streets.

Do you plan on checking out Versus Fighting Story?