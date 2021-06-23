The newly announced Snow White actress Rachel Zegler, who will also star in the upcoming West Side Story remake and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, previously went after fellow Disney actor Jeremy Renner.

Zegler threw almost every name in the book at Renner back in October 2019.

The accusations from Zegler came after Renner was accused by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, of abusing drugs and alcohol, threatening to kill her, and also attempting suicide in court documents obtained by TMZ amidst a custody battle over their six year old daughter.

Related: Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner Responds to Murder-Suicide Accusations from Ex-Wife

At the time Renner rebuked Pacheco’s claims providing legal documents showing he was drug and alcohol tested for three months, all of which came back negative.

The documents also claimed that he was requesting Sonni’s time with their daughter be reduced so she could “overcome her overwhelming obsession with demonizing” Renner.

A representative from Renner also stated, “The well-being of his daughter has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

At the time of these accusations against Renner, Zegler tweeted out that she wanted to be Hawkeye.

She wrote, “can i be the new hawkeye.”

She followed that up writing, “actually i think the new hawkeye should be a trans woman of color to stick it to that racist sexist transphobic garbage monster.”

She then added, “AND DEAF!!!!!!! proper representation for the incredible Deaf/hard of hearing community. a deaf trans woman of color. YES.”

One user would challenge Zegler writing, “u need to learn the facts before u start running your damn mouth. turns out most of the story is bs.”

Zegler responded by doubling down on her accusations against Renner.

She wrote, “not even remotely going to address the story that came out today BUT he has made: racist, sexist, transphobic comments and totally disrespected the Deaf community.

“Better catch my mouth cuz she runnin BYE,” Zegler concluded.

Renner is still Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise his role in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+.