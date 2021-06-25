Demo For Square Enix’s ‘NEO: The World Ends With You’ Now Available, New Trailer Released

Square Enix announced today that a free playable demo is now available for their upcoming action role-playing game NEO: The World Ends with You.

The demo is available through both the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop.

To announce the demo, Square Enix released a brand new trailer.

Take a look.

The game is a follow-up to The World Ends with You and follows Rindo as he tries to survive and uncover the mysteries of the Reaper’s Game, a life-or-death battle he’s been forced into.

According to Square Enix, the demo will see players “experience the first two days of the Reapers’ Game, introducing players to protagonist Rindo, his friend Fret, and many other stylish and memorable characters.”

They continue, “Players will be able to undertake missions, begin their collection of pins granting various Psychs, and get a taste of the game’s frenetic combat against the mysterious Noise, utilizing a variety of flashy combat Psychs to suit their playstyle.”

If you end up purchasing the game after playing the demo, Square Enix promises, “Progress in the campaign will transfer to the full game for those who purchase NEO: The World Ends with You on the same platform.”

NEO: The World Ends with You becomes available to purchase on July 27, 2021. It will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

A PC version is also in development, but it will not be ready until later in the summer. When it does become available, it will be through the Epic Games Store.

Do you plan on checking out the demo for NEO: The World Ends with You?