Critic reviews for Disney and Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Widow film, which will stream on Disney+ for $29.99 as well as hit theaters, have finally been released.

Rotten Tomatoes

On Rotten Tomatoes, the Tomatometer critic score currently sits at 89% with 47 fresh reviews and six reviews. The average rating is 7.10 out of 10.

Looking at the Top Critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the score falls to 79% with 11 fresh and 3 rotten scores. The average rating is 6.90 out of 10.

Here’s what the critics are saying:

Johnny Oleksinski at New York Post gives the film a 3 out of 4. He writes, “The movie’s vibe isn’t like your average MCU entry at all, really. What it reminded me of are the many James Bond films where 007 goes rogue and cavorts around world cities seeking his revenge du jour.”

Justin Change at Los Angeles Times gives the movie a rotten score. He writes, “Like the young Natasha herself, “Black Widow” feels as though it’s been programmed into submission – and scarcely allowed to live and breathe before it’s suddenly over.”

Mara Reinstein at Us Weekly gives the film a 2.5 out of 4. She writes, “The stakes are nonexistent. No matter how many times a bad guy (or girl) aims a gun at our beloved heroine, we know she has a specific Endgame.”

Brian Truitt at USA Today gives the movie a 3 out of 4. He writes, “”Black Widow” is a strong solo superhero effort that feels both timely and also way too late.”

Eric Kohn at IndieWire gives the film a B. He writes, “At its best… “Black Widow” is a welcome break from the overwrought transmedia machine that dictates Disney’s biggest franchise bets, and almost invites you to forget what’s at stake.”

Linda Marric at The Jewish Chronicle gives the film a perfect 5 out of 5. She writes, “Shortland and her writing team have given us a film that is more ingrained in the spy movie genre than the usual superhero fodder.”

A.A. Dowd at AV Club gives the film a B-. Dowd writes, “Casting is maybe the primary strength of this mega-franchise, and the film’s familiar bantering dynamic gets a strong assist from new hires.”

EJ Morena at Flickering Myth gives the film a rotten score. He writes, “Marvel returns to cinemas, and its first film back is a bit lackluster. This feels ten years too late, not just for the character but for this type of bland action film.”

Kristen Acuna at Insider gives the film a B-. She writes, “”Black Widow” is a decent action vehicle and spy thriller, even if it feels a bit paint-by-numbers and years late to the screen.”

Jamie Jirak gives the film a 4.5 at ComicBook.com. Jirak writes, “While it’s hard not to dwell on the fact that Black Widow should have been made a decade ago, the new movie still manages to be a well-placed addition to the franchise and the perfect send-off for Scarlett Johansson and Natasha Romanoff.”

Lupe Rodriguez Haas gives the film a B at CineMovie.tv. Haas writes, “Florence Pugh and Scarlet Johansson’s relationship is the heart of the story. David Harbour is thoroughly enjoyable. While not a perfect film, it’s a bittersweet feeling watching Scarlett’s run as Natasha Romanoff coming to a final end in the MCU.”

Own Gleiberman at Variety gives the film a fresh score. He writes, “Shortland works in unvarnished closeup and establishes a mood of lurching, desultory anxiety that’s closer to Russian neorealism than the Russo brothers.”

Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian gives the film a 4 out of 5. He writes, “For fans of Black Widow and everyone else, this episode is great fun and Harbour could well ascend to spinoff greatness of his own.”

Jake Cole at Slant Magazine gives the film a 1.5 out of 4. He writes, “Boiled down to its essence, this narrative isn’t terribly hard to follow, but in execution the film moves so haphazardly as to be bewildering.”

Hoai-Tran Bui at Slashfilm gives the film a 6 out of 10. Bui writes, “Black Widow falls victim to the big bombast characteristic of the studio. The result is a disappointing solo movie that ends up burying Natasha Romanoff once again.”

Metacritic

On Metacritic, the film has a 70 Metascore with 21 positive ratings, 4 mixed reviews, and 1 negative review.

Here’s what the critics on Metacritic are saying:

Cint Worthington at Consequence gives the film an 83. He writes, “As a reintroduction to the cinematic universe after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s definitely worth a look. Here’s hoping more Marvel flicks take inspiration from this one: shrink their scope, focus on the characters, and get the action right. And for God’s sakes, give us better third acts.”

Rodrigo Perez at The Playlist gives the film an 83. He writes, “Black Widow is mostly an entertaining and adequate tribute to Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, and Scarlett Johannson’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, it’s not quite the bittersweet, moving, or resonant send-off one might have hoped for based on the initial movie’s promise of exploring a dark and damaged past and what that does to the soul.”

Caryn James at The BBC gives the film an 80. She writes, “Black Widow does become typically Avengers at the end, with an overwrought, too-long action scene that plays like a festival of stunt doubles tossing each other around a Russian lab. The real ending is better: a post-credit sequence brings back Pugh as Yelena in a tease that is not terribly surprising but is extremely welcome.”

Matt Maytum at Total Film gives the film an 80. He writes, “Natasha Romanoff’s long overdue solo movie delivers action and emotion in a rousing addendum to Scar-Jo’s stellar MCU story.”

Phil de Semlyen at TimeOut gives the film an 80. He writes, “A few flaws keep Black Widow a rung or two below top-tier Marvel, including a sluggish final act, some generic villainy and yet another overlong runtime – seriously people, two hours is fine – but if you’re after a big, expertly-crafted, self-aware chunk of blockbuster entertainment to watch on the big screen, Marvel, as usual, has your back.”

David Rooney at The Hollywood Reporter gives the movie an 80 as well. He writes, “Whether the narrative is in amped-up overdrive or idling, the director and her magnetic cast keep us fully invested in their cautious reconnection and their ability to survive a series of life-threatening encounters.”

Nick de Smlyen at Empire gives the movie an 80. He writes, “It shouldn’t really have taken 11 years for the Widow to get her own standalone adventure. But thanks to some zesty new character dynamics and smart twists, Marvel have finally done her right.”

Richard Lawson at Vanity Fair gives the movie a 75. Lawson writes, “Black Widow is a prequel of sorts, and an origin story, a robust and satisfying glimpse into a defining interlude in Black Widow’s life that almost, almost pulls off the trick of being wholly its own thing.”

Alonso Duralde at TheWrap gives the film a 74. He writes, “Black Widow reminds us of the pleasure that can be offered by an MCU movie that isn’t having to do the legwork of setting up the next five chapters.”

Nicole Clark at IGN gives the film a 70. She writes, “While it has action and humor aplenty, Marvel’s Black Widow still isn’t quite the stellar solo film the fallen Avenger deserves.”

Ann Hornaday at The Washington Post gives the movie a 63. She writes, “As gratifying as it is that Johansson has finally gotten the movie her character has long deserved — not to mention a worthy and equally watchable foil in Pugh — “Black Widow” simultaneously feels like too much and too little. Do svidaniya, Natasha — we hardly knew ye.”

Mike Ryan at Uproxx gives the film a 60. He writes, “Set right after the events of Captain America: Civil War, watching Black Widow kind of feels like watching that MCU movie you just never got around to seeing.”

Mae Abdulbaki at ScreenRant gives the film a 60. Abdulbaki writes, “The biggest disappointment is perhaps that it doesn’t do enough to focus on Natasha, opting to set up Yelena as her successor. There is just enough Black Widow, however, to make this a distinct film, one that is less of a traditional superhero outing in the MCU, with the film more interested in exploring the lengths of human cruelty, perseverance, and the ties that bind despite everything.”

Black Widow arrives on Disney+ and in theaters on July 9, 2021.

