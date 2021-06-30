Get A First Look At Dune: Blood Of The Sardaukar

BOOM! Studios revealed a first look at their upcoming comic book series Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar #1.

The series is written by Brian Herbert, the son of Dune creator Frank Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson.

The book features artwork by Adam Gorham, colors by Patricio Delpeche, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.

The official description for the series begins with a question, “When the choice is vengeance or honor, which lies at the heart of a Sardaukar?”

It continues, “Jopati Kolona is one of the Sardaukar: the emperor’s elite military unit. The Sardaukar are unbeatable, unbending in their devotion to the emperor, and feared throughout the galaxy.”

“When Jopati meets Duke Leto of House Atreides, the house he believes responsible for the destruction of his home planet and family, he will be forced to question a life-long hatred. Tasked with overthrowing the Atreides stronghold on Dune for his master, Jopati will be forced to choose between duty and forgiveness,” the description concludes.

Back in April, Herbert discussed the series stating, “When we wrote this story, a standalone tale set during the events of the original Dune, we were excited for this first opportunity ever to delve into the history and traditions of this mysterious force of warriors, showing it through the eyes of one particular Sardaukar.”

Anderson also added, “We very much enjoyed being able to flesh out the background of the Sardaukar, and this character became a prominent force in our new Caladan trilogy.”

The first issue of the book will feature a main cover by Jeff Dekal.

It will feature variant covers by Gorham, Max Fiumara, and Gerald Parel.

Here’s Gorham’s.

Next is Max Fiumara’s.

And finally, here is Gerald Parel’s variant cover.

The book will hit comic book shelves on July 28, 2021.