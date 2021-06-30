Rumor: Indiana Jones Production To Halt For Three Months After Harrison Ford Injury

A new rumor claims that the Indiana Jones production won’t just be delayed at least six weeks, but it could be “at least three months” due to Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury.

Earlier in June, it was reported that Ford was injured on set “rehearsing a fight scene.”

Disney would eventually confirm the injury with a spokesman stating, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder.”

However, they also stated, “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Following that statement, scooper Grace Randolph claimed the production would not continue, but would be shut down for six weeks.

She wrote on Twitter, “I just heard Indiana Jones 5 did indeed have to shut down because of Harrison’s Ford injury – for six weeks. Feel better, Indy!”

Randolph’s information would appear to be corroborated by fellow scooper WDW Pro at Pirates and Princesses who claimed, “Harrison Ford’s previously detailed injury is more severe than previously known. While we had heard from sources that Disney was being overly optimistic about the injury in their public relations release, it seems that Indiana Jones 5 will now have to stop filming for a minimum of six weeks while Ford recovers.”

The scooper went on to state it might not be six week, but could be eight. He wrote, “We’re hearing it could easily be eight weeks.”

Now, a new rumor from The Sun and Simon Boyle’s Bizarre Column claims the production will be “put on hold for at least three months while the acting veteran recovers.”

An alleged insider told Boyle, “After the initial delays everyone was raring to go. But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.”

The insider added, “The film’s bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it’s chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.”

The Sun previously claimed a source told them that Ford might need surgery.

The source stated, “He aggravated an old injury but it’s bad enough for him to require surgery to put it right.”

They even noted that he might have to return to the US for the surgery. The source said, “It’s not known yet if he will fly back to the US for surgery. It’s all up in the air and schedules are being re-written.”

At the time of this rumor, the source believed production would only be delayed four to five weeks.

What do you make of this latest rumor? Do you think this could effect the story had Disney had in mind?