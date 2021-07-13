Crunchyroll just announced their Summer Anime Dub Slate that includes Battle Game in 5 Seconds, Tokyo Revengers, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, and more.

Let’s take a look at all the dubs coming to Crunchyroll as part of their Summer Anime Dub Slate with official descriptions provided by Crunchyroll.

Battle Game in 5 Seconds

Battle Game in 5 Seconds follows a group of individuals who must use quick wit and power as they battle every five seconds after meeting.

This series will be dubbed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X follows Catarina Claes’ comedic adventures in love and will be dubbed in English.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives

The second season of “I’m Standing on a Million Lives” starts as Yusuke Yotsuya and the other humans begin their battle against the Orc Army.

The series will be dubbed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-Kun!

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-Kun! New episodes of season 2 will continue to be available in English.

In season 2, (demon) school is back in session as Iruma and his devilish classmates continue their lessons in the dark arts!

Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers will continue to air new dubbed episodes in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

In the show, one young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

To Your Eternity

To Your Eternity will continue to air new dubbed episodes in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

The series follows Fushi’s journey to understand humanity and the world.

The Slime Diaries

The Slime Diaries”will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

This series follows the daily adventures of Rimuru and friends.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Tohru, Kobayashi and all the dragon friends are back in all-new episodes of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S!

Which dubs do you plan on checking out?