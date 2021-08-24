Sean Penn Believes COVID-19 Vaccinations “Should Be Mandatory”, Compares Not Getting Jabbed To “Pointing A Gun In Somebody’s Face”

An active proponent of people receiving the vaccination against COVID-19, actor Sean Penn recently revealed his belief that not only should vaccines be mandatory, but that one’s refusal to be jabbed is just as deadly as “pointing a gun in somebody’s face.”

“I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated. I believe it should be mandatory,” said Penn in a recent interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish.

Making the analogy that getting the vaccine should be “like turning your headlights on in a car at night,” Penn added, “but obviously that’s not going to happen tomorrow and yet — at least it can happen in some areas and businesses, a lot of businesses are starting to take the lead on that.”

Doubling down on his stance about COVID-19 vaccinations, the actor then made a rather unusual, albeit somewhat expected, comparison, claiming that not getting the vaccine is as lethal as pointing others with a loaded gun.

“I have some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment,” the actor elaborated. “But I think that you need to recognize how — with something like this — you can’t go around pointing a gun in somebody’s face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated.”

Penn’s thoughts, as relayed to Smerconish, echo similar sentiments made by the actor during a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, wherein the actor was blamed Hollywood unions for the lack of an industry-wide vaccine mandate, telling the late-night host, “I think at the end of the day the problem is with cowardly union leadership in many cases.”

“I think most people, like your audience, are rational,” added the actor in an attempt to garner brownie points. “Once the genie of rationality got out of the bottle from that void in leadership in the beginning of this thing, it’s become an embedded identity politic kind of radical libertarianism that truly doesn’t understand that the entire history of our country’s independent spirit is because of its recognition of the importance of interdependence.”

Just last month, Penn made a similar analogy to describe the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, stating that “it felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down” people from “a turret at the White House.”

“We had truth and reason assaulted under what was in all terms an obscene administration,” declared Penn whilst promoting Flag Day at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

He further elaborated, “When my team and I would come home from test and vaccinations sites at night, particularly during testing under Trump, to maddening news — it felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable from a turret at the White House.”

Now that woke celebrities like Penn don’t have Donald Trump to blame for the pandemic, it seems that they have chosen to target those individuals who — for whatever reason — have made the conscious decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, the Hollywood elitist had also previously stated that he did not want unvaccinated individuals to see his latest movie, Flag Day, in theatres, asking them to wait for the streamed version instead.

For the premiere, the actor demanded that attendees provided proof of vaccination, only to later be required to wear face masks during the event, as per the L.A. County Department of Public Health guidelines.

“I am so grateful that audiences — and yes, we’ll come around to that I would request only vaccinated audiences — have an opportunity to see this theatrically.” Penn told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s rare these days to have something that is exclusively theatrical. Eventually it will stream, and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, though I think I’ll probably offend them out of that choice.”

“But I have to say that I do request people who are not vaccinated, don’t go to the cinemas,” Penn continued. “Stay home until you are convinced of these very clearly safe vaccines.”

Penn later asserted, “We’ve normalized this notion of radical libertarianism and it really is a violation of the idea of interconnectedness. Independence cannot live without interdependence, and that’s what vaccines are. Vaccines are a great movement of interdependence.”

So un-vaccinated individuals going around, according to Penn, is the equivalent of pointing others in the face with a gun, but forcing people to get the vaccine and wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status and completely disregarding the fact that this idea does not agree with the overall concept of freedom, is not a sign of coercion in the slightest.

Now then, who is really doing the gun-pointing, Mr. Penn?

What do you make of Sean Penn’s comments on mask mandates and mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media!