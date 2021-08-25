Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals Grand Unifier Raker And The Universal Church Of Truth

Eidos-Montréal and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy released a brand new cinematic trailer revealing Grand Unifier Raker and the Universal Church of Truth.

In the cinematic, seen below, the Guardians of the Galaxy are confronted by Grand Unifier Raker as he rejoices in the fact that the team is seeking the truth. He even promises to introduce them to the Matriarch.

In a developer commentary video discussing the above cinematic, Marvel Games VP of Creative and the former Guardians of the Galaxy comic book editor Bill Rosemann discusses the origin of Grand Unifier Raker and his role in the Universal Church of Truth.

Rosemann details how the character is inspired by the comic book character Cardinal Raker who first appeared in Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, and Paul Pelletier’s Guardians of the Galaxy #2 back in 2008.

Rosemann states, “He’s inspired by a comic book character called Cardinal Raker who first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy #2 from the 2008 run that was by writers Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, penciled by Paul Pelletier, and edited by yours truly.”

He adds, “So it’s really cool to see Grand Unifier Raker make the leap from comic books to our awesome game.”

Rosemann goes on to detail that Grand Unifier Raker “is the founder and one of the leaders of the Universal Church of Truth.”

Speaking about the Church, Rosemann says, “Church also appeared in that Guardians of the Galaxy run in 2008, but their origins actually date back to 1975 when they first appeared in the pages of Strange Tales #178 created by one Jim Starlin.”

“Universal Church of Truth is this grand institution who want to spread their beliefs throughout the galaxy and they’re actually powered by their faith; powered by their belief system,” he adds.

In a press release Rosemann hints that Grand Unifier Raker is just one of many characters that will be appearing in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that will adapt characters that had previously only be seen in the comics.

He stated, “Collaborating closely with the team at Eidos-Montréal generated the incredible opportunity to delve into the Marvel archives, tap into some of our deepest cuts, and bring to life characters not previously seen outside the pages of classic comic books.”

Rosemann continued, “Grand Unifier Raker, the Universal Church of Truth, and previously revealed characters like Lady Hellbender and Cosmo are just a taste of what fans should expect from this game, where decades of Marvel stories shaped this new universe. It’s original, it’s outlandish, It’s 100% Guardians!”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version will arrive on Nintendo Switch in select regions on October 26th as well.

What do you make of Grand Unifier Raker and the Universal Church of Truth?