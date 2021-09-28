Crunchyroll Announces Premiere Date For Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 – Entertainment Arc

Crunchyroll Announces Premiere Date For Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 – Entertainment Arc

Hot off the resounding worldwide success of last winter’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie – Mugen Train, the next two arcs of the series’ television anime adaptation – including its canonical second season – have officially received a Western simulcast release schedule courtesy of Crunchyroll.

Related: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Spin-Off Manga Reportedly In The Works

Tanjiro and crew’s return to television will begin on Sunday, October 10th, when Crunchyroll will stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, “a seven-episode arc that adapts the popular film with an original episode, 70 new scenes, new music tracks, new open and ending animation, episode previews and new theme songs.”

Related: Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, And Manga Vanquish DC Comics And Marvel Comics In Top Adult Graphic Novels Sales In May

Additionally, this serialized rebroadcast of the film’s storyline “will all connect the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc with the Entertainment District Arc, featuring a never-before-seen original episode of Kyojuro Rengoku taking on a new mission on the way to the Mugen Train.”

In honor of its rebroadcast, which serves as a sort of ‘Season 1.5’ to the overall anime, the Mugen Train Arc received its own key visual:

Related: Round 2: Demon Slayer Defeats Mortal Kombat In Second Week At Box Office

Then, on Sunday, December 5th, Crunchyroll will stream the hour-long premiere of Demon Slayer’s second season, which will adapt the aforementioned Entertainment District Arc and see Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu team up with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to take on the Upper Rank Six demoness known as Daki.

The key visual for the Entertainment District Arc can be seen below:

For fans who want to catch up on the series that managed to set the international box office aflame, the subbed version of the series’ first season – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc – is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.