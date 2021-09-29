Actor Rob Schneider Encourages Fellow Americans To Stop Shaming And Demonising Each Other, Slams COVID-19 Restrictions And Mask Mandates

Actor Rob Schneider Encourages Fellow Americans To Stop Shaming And Demonising Each Other, Slams COVID-19 Restrictions And Mask Mandates

Saturday Night Live comedian and Hollywood actor Rob Schneider recently took to social media to encourage Americans to stop “shaming and demonising” each other, regardless of whatever particular and individual beliefs they hold.

“The shaming and demonizing of Americans by fellow Americans must stop,” wrote Schneider to his near one million followers on Twitter. “God bless the Republic.”

Related: Rapper Nicki Minaj Compares Cancel Culture To Censorship In Communist China Following Vaccine Comments

In a follow-up tweet, the comedian shared a quote that read, “Loving your neighbor is not just loving those who agree with you or look like you or move in the same way that you do. It’s loving those who don’t.”

The quote that Schneider shared comes from Jonathan Isaac, NBA player for the Orlando Magic, who has been making headlines lately for making public his stance on COVID-19 vaccines, and why he made the decision not to take the coronavirus vaccinate.

“I’ve had COVID in the past, and so our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the onset of the pandemic and it’s still evolving,” recently said the Orlando Magic star.

Elaborating further, the basketball player asserted, “I understand that the vaccine would help if you catch COVID and you’ll be able to have less symptoms from contracting it. But with me having COVID in the past and having antibodies with my current age group and physical fitness level, it’s not necessarily a fear of mine.”

Related: Walt Disney World Employees Protest The Company’s New COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Requirements

“You can still catch COVID with or with not having the vaccine,” Isaac continued. “I would say, honestly, that the craziness of it all in terms of not being able to say that it should be everybody’s fair choice, without being demeaned or talked crazy to doesn’t make one comfortable to do what said person is telling them to do.”

He added, “Yeah, I would say that’s a couple of the reasons that I would say I’m hesitant at this time. But at the end of the day, I don’t feel that it is, or anyone’s reason to come out and say well this is why, or this is not why.”

“It should just be their decision and loving your neighbor is not just loving those that agree with you or look like you or move in the same way that you do, it’s loving those who don’t,” Isaac concluded.

Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac says he isn’t getting the covid vaccine because he has natural immunity and data shows he isn’t at risk at all from covid. Well said: pic.twitter.com/AJmvlNRyff — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021

It is fair to assume that Schneider shares the sentiment behind Jonathan Isaac’s message in its entirety, including his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a matter of fact, the Saturday Night Live comedian recently shared quite a bunch of messages to his personal Twitter account which effectively confirmed as much.

In July of this year, Schneider shared his opinion regarding coronavirus vaccines, condemned the experimental nature of both the various Coronavirus vaccines and the Biden administration’s controversial door-to-door vaccination effort, suggesting that the government’s draconian measures are the reason why the 2nd Amendment was added to the Bill of Rights.

“Just say no… And keep saying no… Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!” wrote the comedian, throwing a jab at the ‘My body, my choice!’ feminist slogan,” and adding the mandatory #2ndAmendmentIsForThis hashtag.

Related: Stephen King Spreads Misinformation Regarding Florida COVID-19 Deaths, Deflects By Taking Swing At Governor Ron DeSantis

In a follow-up tweet, the actor further spoke out against the government’s door-to-door vaccine campaign, writing, “Our Government has told us they plan on going to OUR FRONT DOOR with this. They have lied, had a 2 year fear campaign and lockdown, destroyed middle class household incomes, bankrupted untold thousands of businesses and are now putting children’s lives at risk.”

Related: Sean Penn Believes COVID-19 Vaccinations “Should Be Mandatory”, Compares Not Getting Jabbed To “Pointing A Gun In Somebody’s Face”

Schneider hasn’t stopped his criticism towards the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as within the past month, the comedian made an analogy that somewhat effectively described how ridiculous he perceives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines.

“The Government Logic is this… War a condom to protect those around you from getting pregnant. Wear it for them, not for you!” the Saturday Night Live comedian explained. “Wear it for those who are too old and frail and limp to wear a condom. However, they are still at risk of getting pregnant.”

Related: Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Has Unfriended “A Few People” Over Their COVID-19 Vaccination Status

The actor also shared an article published by the Mises Institute wherein San Francisco cardiologist Michel Accad proposed that “the main reason we are seemingly so accepting of lockdowns and vaccine mandates is that we have been conditioned to view a pandemic or an epidemic as a war being waged on our society. ”

The Pandemic War Analogy: Turning Natural Disaster into Violent Civil Conflict | Mises Institute https://t.co/jVneFywJl9 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 27, 2021

Schneider also called out San Francisco Democrat Mayor London Breed after she was recently caught dancing at a club without wearing a mask, in an act that violated her own indoor mask mandates.

“I hope ‘the spirit moves’ children in California to get to take their masks off just like this hypocritical goofball of a mayor,” wrote the actor, alluding to Breed’s tone-deaf response to being caught violating the mandates her political side so fervently promotes.

I hope “the spirit moves” children in California to get to take their masks off just like this hypocritical goofball of a mayor. https://t.co/pSIa0Wh2qL — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 21, 2021

Related: Chet Hanks Rants Against COVID-19 Vaccinations Despite Parents Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Contracting Virus Last Year

In response to a clip shared by Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi which saw Melbourne police handcuffing a man for having broken Australia’s tight COVID-19 restrictions by not wearing a mask, Schneider asserted, “At what point will the good and just people of Australia call this by it’s name. Tyranny.”

At what point will the good and just people of Australia call this by it’s name.

Tyranny. https://t.co/DklYenRPnp — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 27, 2021

On the topic of tyranny, the actor/comedian then retweeted a clip of a man pelting French President Emmanuel Macron with an egg in a form of protest against France’s COVID-19restrictions and observed, “And the French counter attack against tyranny! Weapon of choice? Boiled Egg.”

And the French counter attack against tyranny!

Weapon of choice?

Boiled Egg. https://t.co/RLcAow4MSW — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 27, 2021

In a slightly more cryptic message, the Saturday Night Live actor repeatedly wrote the word “Freedom,” a tweet which is safe to assume was written in allusion to COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates.

Whatever the case may be, promoting freedom is what the Land of the Free is all about, and Schneider understands this concept very well.

What do you make of Schneider’s recent comments? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments section down below!