One Piece Film: Strong World To Get U.S. Theatrical Release In November

Toei Animation and Fathom Events are teaming up to bring the 2009 film One Piece Film: Strong World to U.S. theaters in November.

The film, which was written by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and is the 10th film in the One Piece franchise was originally released back in 2009.

A DVD was released in the United States in 2013 with a Blu-ray edition in 2016.

For those unfamiliar with One Piece, it follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Star Hate pirate crew as he seeks the One Piece, the legendary treasure of the Pirate King Gol D. Roger.

The official description for One Piece Film: Strong World reads, “There’s gonna be a rumble in the jungle in “One Piece Film: Strong World” – an original One Piece movie written by creator Eiichiro Oda! When the Straw Hats catch wind of trouble in the peaceful waters of the East Blue, they quickly set a course for home!”

It continues, “But before they reach their destination, fate leads them into the deadly path of Golden Lion Shiki. This gravity-defying madman needs a navigator, and he wants Nami!”

“Shiki scatters the Straw Hats across the far corners of a floating island filled with ferocious, genetically-mutated monsters, and issues Nami and ultimatum: join his crew – or her friends die! BIG mistake,” the description asserts.

It concludes, “Luffy kicks his attack mode into Third Gear and begins a brutal rampage across the beast-ridden island. It’s all hands on deck – including a new character – for this watershed adventure in the One Piece canon. Monkey vs. Lion. Winner gets the navigator!

The film is being released in U.S. theaters to celebrate the 1000th episode of One Piece.

Along with the theatrical release of the film, Fathom Events also revealed that the featurette One Piece: Mugiwara Chase will also be making its U.S. premiere.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘One Piece Film: Strong World’ for the first time ever to U.S. theaters in celebration of One Piece’s 1,000th series episode,” said Masayuki Endo, president and CEO of Toei Animation Inc.

He added, “One Piece fans across the United States can now experience this original film by creator Eiichiro Oda as it was meant to be – on the big screen!”

The film will arrive in the U.S. as a special two-night theatrical even on November 7th and November 9th. The dubbed version of the film will air on November 7th, while the subtitled version will air on November 9th.

Tickets are on sale now via the Fathom Events website.

