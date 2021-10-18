Gina Carano Cancelled Film Over Hollywood’s Strict COVID-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates: “I Don’t Believe Anybody Gets To Make Your Medical Choices For You”

Gina Carano Cancelled Film Over Hollywood’s Strict COVID-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates: “I Don’t Believe Anybody Gets To Make Your Medical Choices For You”

Gina Carano recently revealed that she cancelled a movie over the strict COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates Hollywood unions are imposing on their members.

Related: Gina Carano Warns About Surrendering Freedoms After President Joe Biden’s New Vaccine Mandate

To provide further context, following Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian, the actress partnered with conservative media company The Daily Wire to produce a thriller film based on Eric Red’s White Knuckle novel.

As per the statement shared in August by The Daily Wire (via Deadline), Carano was set to produce and star in the film, while writer Eric Red himself was then-currently working on the script for the action-thriller.

Related: Actor Rob Schneider Encourages Fellow Americans To Stop Shaming And Demonising Each Other, Slams COVID-19 Restrictions And Mask Mandates

Last week, The Daily Wire released details on a new project titled Terror on the Prairie — which would also see Carano taking on the role of producer and actress — and revealed that they were indefinitely putting production of White Knuckle on hold.

“With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms,” Terror on the Prairie producer Dallas Sonnier told The Daily Wire. “The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

Terror on the Prairie will be directed by Michael Polish (Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer) and will tell the story of a “pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws.”

Related: Kiss Rockers Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley React To Disney’s Firing Of Gina Carano From The Mandalorian

A few days after the announcement, The Daily Wire shared more details about the upcoming Carano-led thriller and subsequently revealed that the reason behind White Knuckle’s cancellation lies behind Hollywood unions’ strict vaccine and mask mandates.

“After we announced our first project this summer, the Hollywood unions started debating vaccine mandates for cast and crew, and I wasn’t into that,” said Gina Carano during The Daily Wire’s recent live event at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. “I don’t believe anybody gets to make your medical choices for you, and I’m not willing to force masks and vaccines on anyone else.”

The Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing also shared information regarding Carano’s decision to cancel White Knuckle, and to move the new film to a red state.

Related: Black Panther Actress Letitia Wright Reportedly Fired Her U.S. PR Team After She Faced Backlash For Being Skeptical Of Covid-19 Vaccines

“Hollywood decided they would force masks and force vaccines on the crew. And Gina walked into my office here in Nashville and said, ‘Nah, I’m not doing that. We’re going to have to find a different movie,” recalled Boreing. “And I said ‘Gina, you’re a member of the union, your union is the problem.’ She said, ‘To hell with it, I’ll quit my union. Let’s make a movie up in Montana where they can’t get after us.’”

Carano’s decision should come as no surprise, as the actress has actively opposed the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, even previously asserting on Twitter that “The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know existed.”

Related: Gina Carano Describes Police Action In Australia As “Tyrannical Rule” After Man Gets Arrested For Violating The Chief Health Officer’s Directive

The actress has also expressed her opinion regarding the strict COVID-19 mandates imposed on Australian citizens, describing them as tyrannical.

“If they can arrest you for not wearing a mask & walking outside without permission, they can make up any reason to arrest you,” said Carano on September 27th. “How do these police officers live with implementing tyrannical rule over the people they have vowed to protect. They know it’s wrong. #FreeAustralia”.

If they can arrest you for not wearing a mask & walking outside without permission, they can make up any reason to arrest you. How do these police officers live with implementing tyrannical rule over the people they have vowed to protect.

They know it’s wrong.#FreeAustralia https://t.co/AlyONK9I8p — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 27, 2021

Related: Twitter Slaps “Misleading” Label On Anecdote About COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Side Effects Shared By Gina Carano

Even more disappointing than White Knuckle’s cancellation is the fact that Twitter and the woke social media platform’s self-proclaimed ‘fact-checkers’ have been actively attempting to censor information about COVID-19, going so far as to label one of Carano’s recent tweets as “misleading”.

The label was appended to a post made by Carano wherein she asked “When is enough going to be enough?” in response to the obituary of Jessica Berg, a 37-year-old Seattle woman who passed away from COVID vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.

Carano added, “The vaccine is obviously not for everyone,” and encouraged her followers to check the VAERS report on adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

😔 when is enough going to be enough?

The vaccine is obviously not for everyone.

Check the Vaers report.

I know someone who passed away from the vaccine as well.

Healthy 56 year old woman.

The vaccine took her out in 3 days.

These Biden mandates are murdering these people. https://t.co/OCCe4oVOXM — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 3, 2021

What do you make of Carano’s decision to cancel White Knuckle over the strict COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates imposed by Hollywood unions? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!