First Look At Old Woman Buffy Revealed

BOOM! Studios revealed a first look at their upcoming old woman Buffy series, Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer.

BOOM! previously announced the series and revealed a number of the covers back in September.

They also revealed it would be a four-issue series written by Casey Gilly and artist Joe Jaro.

Back in September, the series’ official description stated, “In a world ruled by darkness, Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. A magical catastrophe has ended the Slayer line and nearly blotted out the sun, allowing vampires to prey on humanity unimpeded.”

The description concluded, “Now in her 50s, Buffy wages a desperate one-woman fight against the forces of evil. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn’t seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it…”

BOOM! Studios has now provided an updated synopsis as well as revealing a first look at the interiors of the book.

The updated synopsis begins, “Can a lone Slayer save what’s left of humanity? Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. Now in her 50s, she wages a one woman fight against the forces of darkness, who prey on humanity in the daylight unimpeded thanks to a magical catastrophe that has nearly blotted out the sun.”

It continued, “The same disaster robbed Buffy of her friends and ended the Slayer-line, forcing her into an endless guerilla war. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn’t seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it…”

The series features covers by Rod Reis, Dani Pendergast, Jakub Rebelka, and Giuseppe Camuncoli. The main cover is done by Ario Anindito.

The first issue arrives in December.

What do you make of this first look at Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1?