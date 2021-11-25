Actor Matthew Marsden Weighs In On The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Verdict, Calling Out Woke Hollywood Celebrities And Mainstream Media For Pushing White Supremacy Narrative

Actor Matthew Marsden Weighs In On The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Verdict, Calling Out Woke Hollywood Celebrities And Mainstream Media For Pushing White Supremacy Narrative

Actor Matthew Marsden has recently taken to social media to weigh in on the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, calling out woke Hollywood celebrities and mainstream media for pushing the heinous narrative that the 18-year-old is a white supremacist.

Related: Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Grieves For Kyle Rittenhouse Assailants: “Justice Weeps Bitterly Today”

After a long trial that culminated on Friday last week, the jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges he was facing. In the wake of the trial’s long-awaited verdict, left-wing celebrities took to social media to whine about the jury’s decision, completely dismissing the evidence that had been presented.

It is relevant to point out that both assailants killed by Rittenhouse, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, had a fairly long criminal history, which is a fact that is either overlooked or knowingly dismissed by woke Hollywood celebrities.

Joseph Rosenbaum had an open case for misdemeanour bail jumping, filed a month after he was shot by Rittenhouse, as well as open misdemeanour cases for battery and disorderly conduct and had been charged with 11 counts of child molestation, which include heinous sexual acts performed on children ranging in age from nine to eleven years old.

Similarly, Anthony Huber had a disorderly conduct conviction from 2018 as a domestic abuse repeater, a case for possessing drug paraphernalia, not to mention he bashed Kyle Rittenhouse in the head with a skateboard.

Related: Naomi Executive Producer Ava DuVernay Calls Kyle Rittenhouse A “Murderer” After Five Not Guilty Verdicts

In the wake of the trial’s verdict, woke Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo sided with Rittenhouse’s assailants, stating, “We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony[Huber] and JoJo[Joseph Rosenbaum].”

Marsden retweeted the Hulk actor’s tweet, asserting, “Not all actors are like this. I promise.”

Related: The Mandalorian Actor Pedro Pascal Mourns Kyle Rittenhouse Assailants, Appears To Libel Rittenhouse

In a previous tweet, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Marsden called out mainstream media in general, explaining, “You don’t get to get the result you want because it goes against your narrative. Anyone who watched this trial objectively, will tell you that this is the correct outcome.”

“Stop politicizing it,” Marsden continued. “The msm totally jumped the shark on this and will never be trusted again.”

Related: X-Men ’97 Supervising Producer Charley Feldman Declares “Kyle Rittenhouse Is A F—ing Murderer” Following His Acquittal

In a follow-up tweet, the Black Hawk Down actor further added to his previous criticism of mainstream media, asserting, “No one saying this is an injustice, watched the whole trial, and if they did, they are politically motivated.”

Related: Hollywood Celebrities Take To Social Media To Share Their Thoughts On Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Verdict

“In a normal world, people would see the evidence and be outraged that the msm lied to them so egregiously,” Marsden went on in a separate tweet, further expressing how disappointed he is in the coverage the Rittenhouse case.

He added, “Instead, they don’t watch the trial, get lied to some more and parrot the talking points. It is getting me angry how irresponsible the talking heads are in their quest for $$$”

Related: LeVar Burton Appears To React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Saying “Tell Me Again There Are Not Two Kinds Justice In America”

Retweeting a post shared by conservative political commentator Calvin Robinson, who wrote, “Tell me you have a hard-Left bias without /telling/ me you have a hard-Left bias,” in regards to a news piece shared by English tabloid The Independent, which initially claimed that Rittenhouse had “shot three black men.”

Marsden’s assertion of Harris’ tweet simply read, “This is what I am talking about,” to further prove his point regarding mainstream media bias towards the Rittenhouse case.

Related: Woke Hollywood Elitists Share Their Thoughts On Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Ahead Of The Jury’s Verdict

The actor also praised Judge Bruce Schroeder and the jury’s unyielding determination to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse in spite of being intimidated prior to reaching a verdict, which could’ve led to a mistrial.

“No one talking about how it could have been a mistrial, anyway? Anyone care about the way the prosecution behaved? Or the jury intimidation? If it wasn’t such an open and shut case, and if the judge was weak, this could have sent an innocent man to jail for life,” declared Marsden.

Related: Stranger Things Actor Matthew Modine Speculates Kyle Rittenhouse Went To Kenosha “With Intent To Kill”

The actor also called out Democrat U.S. Representative for Missouri, and Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush, who claimed the jury, Judge Schroeder, and Kyle Rittenhouse himself are white supremacists.

“Add this person to the list,” suggested Matthew Marsden regarding Bush’s baseless accusations, which aimed to further push a false white supremacy narrative down people’s throats.

Related: Marvel Creator Dylan Park Says “Burn That Mfer To The Ground” In Commentary On Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

“This is an actual news outlet,” said Marsden, whilst pointing to an article published by Guardian Australia that claimed “Kyle Rittenhouse verdict declares open hunting season on progressive protesters.”

Mentioning how difficult it is to find an objective analysis of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on YouTube, Marsden writes, “You try and find something detailing the lies about the Rittenhouse case on YouTube,” adding, “It is so difficult.”

“If anyone can, please share on here,” the actor encouraged his followers on Twitter. “No wonder people do not have all the facts.”

“For those calling him a murderer… did you know all this?” wondered Marsden, sharing a clip wherein CNN admitted to have learnt new information during the trial. “Just wondering if you were told something different?”

For those calling him a murderer… did you know all this? Just wondering if you were told something different? https://t.co/w1lZeR9lsa — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 20, 2021

“She is consistently wrong,” wrote Marsden as he retweeted woke left-wing activist Alyssa Milano’s rather mellow assertion regarding the jury’s verdict.

“Not all actors are like this. I promise,” asserted Marsden in response to woke The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal, who claimed that Rittenhouse’s assailants Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were murdered during the Kenosha riots, and mourned their deaths.

In a follow-up tweet, Marsden took another jab at he/him actor Pedro Pascal, stating that “Anyone could play The Mandalorian.”

“Not all actors are like this. I promise,” wrote Marsden again, this time calling out Reese Witherspoon for her uneducated analysis of the Rittenhouse trial verdict, who stated that “No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, wound another and go free.”

In a more recent tweet, Marsden proceeded to call out left-wing activist and actor Rob Reiner, writing, “Not all actors are like th…ah screw it,” before proceeding to tell us which actors aren’t like Ruffalo, Witherspoon, Pascal, Reiner, and many others in Hollywood.

Amongst the list of actors named by Marsden we have former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, Adam Baldwin, Nick Searcy, Dean Cain, comedian Rob Schneider, Larry the Cable Guy, and James Woods.

Rob Reiner’s unsurprisingly disappointing tweet read, “An underaged kid illegally takes an assault rifle across state lines, kills two people, injures another, then is welcomed with open arms at Mar-a-Lago by the leader of the Republican Party, a mentally ill racist.”

“This is where we are. God help US,” the insufferable woke activist concluded.

What do you make of Marsden’s comments on mainstream media and woke Hollywood celebrities who keep pushing the false narrative that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media.