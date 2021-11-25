The host of The Ready Room, a Star Trek YouTube show, Wil Wheaton recently claimed that Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the Kyle Rittenhouse case, has a “racist little white nationalist heart.”

Wheaton made his comments on his personal Facebook page.

He wrote, “We all knew Rittenhouse was going to walk, and it’s still infuriating.”

He then proceeded to go after Judge Schroeder typing out, “Shoutout to Judge Schroeder who got the result he worked so hard to ensure. His racist little white nationalist heart must be full of joy today.”

Wheaton wouldn’t stop at going after Judge Schroeder. He also targeted Kyle Rittenhouse as well.

One user, who claims to be from Germany, would ask Wheaton for clarification stating, “wasn’t Rittenhouse cleaning grafittis and trying to protect people which had nothing to do with anything, from guys who were sneaking in to riot?”

The user continued, “From things I found he was trying to protect a gas station getting lit up with a burning dumpster by rioters, and later getting chased by those guys? (one of which was said to be a prosecuted pedophile and bad person kind of guy).”

He then asked, “And one of the chasers, who later was a wittnes, confessed he had a gun pulled out on Rittenhouse, chasing him and pointing at him which got the witness shot in the arm? And this confession and a lawyer asking dumb questions about some amandments which got him yelled at by the judge without the jury in room?

“Of course I do not condone violence or something, but some sources say he was defending himself while helping people, and the only crime he really was guilty of was carrying a rifle,” he added.

“Please do not get me wrong, I just want to understand and maybe you can enlighten me about said facts,” the user concluded.

Wheaton responded to this user by describing Kyle Rittenhouse as a murderer, something which he is not as the jury found him not guilty of all charges.

Wheaton wrote, ” No. Everything you’re asking about is based on right wing lies, deliberately spread to make this murderer more sympathetic.”

“You have been misinformed. Those sources you cite are lying,” he added.

However, it’s actually Wheaton who is wrong about everything. Rittenhouse was indeed cleaning up graffiti. He was also protecting a number of Car Source lots, and while they aren’t gas stations they are car dealerships and appear to offer automotive services as well.

One of the men who assailed Rittenhouse and was then shot and killed by him in self-defense was Joseph Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum was indeed a convicted pedophile and a registered sex offender.

Court documents obtained by Wisconsin Right Now showed that Rosenbaum “was charged by a grand jury with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children, including anal rape, masturbation, oral sex, and showing minors pornography.”

The victims were five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old. He was convicted of two amended counts as part of a plea deal,” reported Wisconsin Right Now.

Another one of Rittenhouse’s assailants was Geige Grosskreutz, who testified under oath that Rittenhouse did not fire on him until he pulled his firearm on him and advanced on him.

You can watch his testimony below, the part where he admits that Rittenhouse only fired on him after aimed his firearm at him and advanced on him begins around the 2:52:00 mark.

Judge Schroeder also disciplined the prosecutor, Thomas Binger, for commenting on Rittenhouse’s post-arrest silence, which is afforded him under the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

You can watch that exchange below.

Wheaton would then respond to a user claiming, “Hunting humans is a legal activity I guess.”

“Hunting non-white humans is a-ok, apparently,” said Wheaton.

None of the individuals shot and killed in self-defense by Kyle Rittenhouse were non-white. Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum look white. Geige Grosskreutz, who was also shot in self-defense by Kyle Rittenhouse is also white.

One commenter would point this out albeit describing Rittenhouse’s assailants as victims.

Wheaton responded to the individual writing, “They were. And the people who will now be hunted with impunity by white supremacists will largely be non-white people, because that’s the way America works.”

It’s clear Wil Wheaton is a disgusting individual who appears to knowingly lie to his followers.