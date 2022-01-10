Disney CEO Touts Company’s “Unique Ability To Impact Culture,” Last Year That Impact Included The Promotion Of Racism And Disordered Behavior

Disney CEO Bob Chapek touted the company’s “unique ability to impact culture” as he laid out his plans and priorities for the company for 2022.

In a memo sent to Disney employees obtained by Deadline, Chapek thanks Disney employees for their “talent, dedication, and optimism during the most disruptive time in our company’s history. Thanks to you, we are weathering the pandemic and emerging stronger than ever. ”

He continued, “Over the last two years, we continued to tell the world’s best stories, reorganized, and accelerated our transformation to better serve audiences and guests. We looked inward during a time of social disruption, saw how much was left to do, and made significant change.”

Chapek then laid out the three steps he believes will “set the stage for our second century, and ensure Disney’s next 100 years are as successful as our first.”

Those three pillars are storytelling excellence, innovation, and relentless focus on our audience.

With storytelling excellence, Chapek says, “What makes Disney so unique is that the stories we tell mean something to people. They inspire, give hope, bring us together, illuminate the world around us, and create memories.”

This has not been the case in recent years as Disney products have divided people more than ever especially with their bigger intellectual properties like Star Wars and Marvel Entertainment.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi solidified a rift in the fan base when director Rian Johnson decided to lampoon critics of the film. Not to mention how the entire film destroyed multiple characters and radically altered fundamental aspects of the Force. They doubled down on that rift by firing Gina Carano from The Mandalorian.

With Marvel, the company uses Hispanic racial slurs to promote their characters in order to push social engineering and pillage an entire language. They’ve also admitted to making decisions about characters and their stories purely based on their identity such as the case of Doctor Strange being cut from WandaVision because he was white and male.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, Chapek continued, “That is Disney magic, and we must continue to set the creative bar higher and higher. To that end—and in addition to all my other creative meetings—I am establishing a new standing monthly meeting with our senior creative leaders to discuss the opportunities we face as a storytelling enterprise.

“This will encourage collaboration, sharing of best practices, and stimulate cross-studio ideation,” he concluded.

For the second pillar, innovation, Chapek wrote, “Since Steamboat Willie, we have been the world’s foremost innovative storytellers. That must continue as technology evolves, giving our creative teams new canvases like the metaverse on which to paint.”

“We should be especially innovative as we seek to bring stories to life in new ways—particularly if they enhance what many call our ‘franchise ecosystem,’ which is one of the things that sets us apart,” he stated.

Finally, for the third pillar, relentless focus on our audience, Chapek said, “We are a big company with many constituents and stakeholders, all of whom have a place in our decision-making. But at the end of the day, our most important guide—our North Star—is the consumer.”

He continued, “Right now, their behavior tells us and our industry that the way they want to experience entertainment is changing—and changing fast thanks to technology and the pandemic. We must evolve with our audience, not work against them. And so we will put them at the center of every decision we make.”

Chapek would then laud the company and its assets, “When you look at the entertainment landscape, I believe Disney stands alone. We have the world’s most creative storytelling engine along with the world’s most beloved brands and franchises—which we can bring to life in ways no one else can.”

“We have a portfolio of distribution platforms across the world—including powerful streaming services—with the ability to reach audiences anywhere, anytime,” he continued.

Chapek then stated, “We have the #1 news organization and the most trusted brand in sports. We bring people together and make magical memories that last a lifetime at our parks and on our cruise ships.”

He then noted that as part of his vision for Disney he wants to impact culture, “We have a unique ability to impact culture and connect with people on deeply personal levels. And we have you—the best team in the business.”

Chapek concluded the email, “I couldn’t think of a better combination, and I could not be more optimistic about our future. I look forward to setting the stage for our next century with all of you, and to making the unique brand of magic that only Disney can.”

Part of that impact appears to be the promotion of disordered behavior as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has made it abundantly clear they plan to include and promote more homosexual characters in their stories.

Kevin Feige promised in October at the red carpet premiere of Eternals, “There have been gay heroes before in the comics. It is more than past time in the movies. And it’s just the start.” Eternals included the introduction of the character Phastos that had been warped from his comic book origins into a homosexual.

RELATED: Disney Moves Forward With “Reimagine Tomorrow” Campaign Despite Being Exposed As Part Of Racist Critical Race Theory Movement

Disney was also exposed by independent journalist Christopher Rufo of promoting racism in the guise of critical race theory.

In official Disney documents published by Rufo, Disney claimed that “the murders of Breonna Taylor, Sean Reed, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Tony McDade, Nina Pop, Rayshard Brooks, Adame Traore, and countless others are part of a long history of systemic racism and transphobia.”

They also instruct “white and non-Black people” to “examine and work through feelings of guilt, shame and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed.”

There’s even a document that instructs them to “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.”

Instead “white and non-Black people” should “acknowledge and listen with empathy when Black colleagues share their lived experiences.”

One of the modules even states, “Equality is a noble goal. Equal treatment and access to opportunities help each of us perform our best within a shared set of parameters. But we really need to be striving for equity, where we focus on the equality of the outcome, not the equality of the experience by taking individual needs and skills into account.”

What do you make of Bob Chapek’s claims to Disney employees? What kind of cultural impact do you think he hopes to have through Disney?

