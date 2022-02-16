Paramount Announces Release Date For Anti-White Activist Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film, Reveals Series Of Films Focused On TMNT Villains

ViacomCBS, who will change their name to Paramount, announced a series of new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies during their most recent Investor Event.

Brian Robbins, Paramount’s Chief Content Officer for Movies and Kids & Family, made the announcement stating, “We will also usher in a new era of turtle mania for 2023 with the theatrical release of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogen.”

He went on to provide some details about the film saying that Rogen “is taking the property back to its original DNA of comedy and action.”

From there Robbins announced more movies, “And we will fast follow this series with a villain-driven Turtles film exclusively for Paramount+.”

In a press release accompanying the presentation, Paramount notes, “a new era of TMNT-mania takes over in 2023 with a new animated take on the Turtles coming to theaters, produced by Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Jeff Rowe.”

They also added, “Nickelodeon Animation will fast follow that film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023, each centering on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales.”

Rogen’s animated project with Goldberg and Rowe was announced back in June 2020 with Robbins saying at the time, “Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property.”

“I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical,” he added.

Rogen would provide an update on the film in August 2020 telling Collider, “As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most.”

“And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film,” he stated.

Rogen’s latest foray into animation, HBO Max’s Santa Inc., was panned by audiences. The trailer for the show implied the show was anti-white and anti-male, which reflect ed Rogen’s own opinions that he made clear in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August 2020 when he said, “I mean personally, I think I am just actively trying to make less things starring white people.”

He went on to say, “And if I’m succeeding or I’m not, I’m very much looking to have a far more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group is not incredibly diverse, you know?”

Rogen ultimately concluded, “So that’s how I’ve been trying to deal with it, is just to actively take as they would say, anti-racist measures to assure that some work is doing done to acknowledge that Black people are very marginalized in American society.”

The show has an abysmal 4% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It doesn’t fare any better on IMDb where it has a 1.4 out of 10 rating.

After the show was heavily criticized for its racism and anti-male sentiment Rogen called critics of the HBO Max show “white supremacists.”

It’ll be interesting to see what he does with the Turtles and if he will inject his heinous views onto the property as he did with Santa Claus in Santa Inc.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were originally created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and appeared in a one-shot comic book simply titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and published by Mirage Studios in 1984.

Eventually, Eastman and Laird would meet with Playmates Toys and the idea of an animated cartoon series was hatched. The show would eventually get picked up by CBS and run 10 seasons until it wrapped up in 1996.

Along with the animated series, the Turtles would get their first live action adaptation in 1990 titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The film would earn $202 million at the global box office with $135 million from the domestic box office. It reportedly had a $13.5 million production budget.

It would spawn two sequels. The first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze in 1991 would earn $78.6 million. It had a $25 million production budget.

The third film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, would earn $42.2 million on a $21 million production budget.

The Turtles film franchise would cool off until 2007 when a computer-animated film directed by Kevin Munroe would debut. It would earn $96 million at the global box office on a $35 million budget.

In 2014, Michael Bay would produce a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film directed by Jonathan Liebesman. The film grossed $485 million worldwide on a $125 million production budget.

It would spawn a sequel in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in 2016. That film grossed $245.3 million worldwide on a $135 million production budget.

Are you interested in Seth Rogen’s take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? What about this series of films based on villains?

