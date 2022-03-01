Disney Announces Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, And Iron Fist To Arrive On Disney+

The Walt Disney Company announced that Marvel TV shows that originally debuted on Netflix as well as ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be arriving on Disney+ in the United States in March.

In a press release, Disney+ detailed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will arrive on the streaming platform on March 16th.

Given the mature content of these shows, Disney+ will also be updating their parental controls and prompting all subscribers to update their settings.

Specifically, Disney revealed, “All U.S. Subscribers will be prompted to set parental controls using enhanced content ratings and PIN protection.”

They elaborated, “When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.”

President of Disney Streaming Michael Paull stated, “Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place.”

He added, “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

This move to put the content on Disney+ should not come as a surprise. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed including mature content such as Deadpool as part of the Disney brand when the company acquired 21st Century Fox back in 2017.

During an investor call he stated, “It [Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool.”

“As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine,” he added.

On top of that, Marvel began incorporating the Marvel TV characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe beginning with Kingpin in their Hawkeye series.

They would also feature Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

D’Onofrio heavily implied that his Kingpin character in Hawkeye was the same character from the Daredevil series.

He told Cinema Blend, “It’s the same character. Yeah, I mean, the way that we saw it on Hawkeye, or [what] I ended up believing, is that there are [as] many dots connected as we can possibly connect, and some are just impossible to connect.”

But I think… it’s the same as a lot of the MCU stuff that’s done, that [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] does, and all the incredible filmmakers, you know, they try to connect to the original stuff as much as they can. … But then there’s dots that can’t be connected. And I think we tried to do the same thing with connecting Daredevil to… or Hawkeye to Daredevil and Daredevil to Hawkeye. You know, it’s like that,” he explained.

What do you make of this move to put Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney+?

