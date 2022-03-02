Star Trek Fan Launches Petition To Have Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek Designated As Non-Canon

Star Trek Fan Launches Petition To Have Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek Designated As Non-Canon

A Star Trek fan has launched a petition to have the live-action Star Trek shows created by producer Alex Kurtzman designated as non-canon.

Star Trek fan Anna G created the petition on Change.org and declared, “As you are probably aware, we have entered a new era of ‘Star Trek’, if one could call it that. NuTrek, or Star Trek Discovery and Picard (I’m not considering Lower Decks because it’s meant to be a joke), blatantly disregard Gene Roddenberry’s vision for a utopian, moral, and optimistic future. ”

The petition would include a number of examples to prove their point from YouTuber Major Grin.

Beginning with Star Trek: Discovery the petition states, “Star Trek Discovery betrays the principles upon which Star Trek was based. In the past, we’ve seen Kirk and Picard always offer a helping hand, even to those who would be considered enemies. And when they each had their own prejudices (Kirk’s racism against the Klingons for his son’s death and Picard’s hatred of the Borg for his assimilation), they learned that hatred and violence were wrong- they both disregarded their own plots of revenge because in the future, humans are taught to resist prejudice and to honor life.”

“In Discovery, we see protagonists sadistically torture, call crewmembers who’ve died ‘idiots’, and belittle others who are below them in rank,” the petition asserts.

RELATED: Paramount Reportedly Working On New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series, Section 31 Still In Development

Turning to Star Trek: Picard, the petition states, “In Star Trek Picard, we see sexism in the name of female empowerment.”

“We see addiction glorified, poverty present, and bigotry on behalf of Starfleet,” it adds.

“We also see a disrespect for the dead,” it continues.

RELATED: Alex Kurtzman Says He’s Proud Of Having Been Able “To Grow Star Trek Into Something It Had Never Been Before”

From there the petition notes, “And I haven’t even touched upon Alex Kurtzman’s eye torture fetish he keeps throwing in.”

Next, it declares, “And I haven’t even gone over the blatant disregard for pre established canon and the abysmal story writing.”

“This man, Alex Kurtzman, and his work are a waste of our time. If you are a true Star Trek fan, you don’t approve of this. ‘You’re gatekeeping!’ Yes, I am. Can you look at this new ‘Star Trek’ and the examples I’ve given and say that it aligns with Gene Roddenberry’s vision? No, you can’t. Don’t even try,” Anna G asserts.

RELATED: The 10 Best Geordi La Forge Episodes Of Star Trek: TNG

From there Anna G makes it clear the petition will likely do nothing, but the hope is to send a message to Paramount and “save the message of our franchise.”

Anna G writes, “What will this petition do? Probably nothing. But, if we get enough signatures, if we really blow this up, we can send a message that this is not the future we want or stand for.”

” If we come together as a community and deny these works canonical status, we can save the message of our franchise,” the petition continues.

She then states, “Star Trek is supposed to be a beacon of hope, now it’s just like any other show(s)… pointless violence and bigotry.”

Especially now, people need hope. People need Star Trek now more than ever because they need a reminder of what we can accomplish. They need a reminder of what humanity can become if we try,” Anna G declares.

RELATED: Actor Jonathan Del Arco Reveals No One Told Him Hugh Was Going To Die In Star Trek: Picard: “I Didn’t Know Until I Read The Script”

It goes on, “We are losing sight of that utopian future and we need to get it back, we need to show that it’s possible. We need to deny these new messages because they do not match our hope for the future. We need to deny people like Alex Kurtzman the right to tamper with our franchise and its vision.

“If anything, we need to make a statement. Not to be dramatic, but that’s just how I feel about it,” the petition concludes.

As of writing, the petition has received 46 signatures.

Do you plan on signing the petition? What do you make of Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek series?

NEXT: Deus Vult Creator Jon Del Arroz Claims Star Trek: Prodigy Is Pushing Transgender Propaganda On Children