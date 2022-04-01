Disney Heir Responds To Parental Rights In Education Law, Claims “This ‘Anti-Woke’ Right Wing Nonsense Is Unsupported By A Large Majority Of Americans”

In light of the recent focus given to Governor Ron DeSantis’ signing of the Parental Rights in Education Act into law and Disney’s subsequent vow to have it “repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts,” heir to the House of Mouse Abigail Disney has pushed back against those who support Florida’s recent legal moves, asserting that “this ‘anti-woke’ right wing nonsense is unsupported by a large majority of Americans.”

Officiating the law’s passing on March 28th, DeSantis explained that the Parental Rights in Education Act “ensures parents can send their kids to kindergarten without gender ideology being injected into instruction and they will be notified and have the right to decline healthcare services offered at schools.”

Today, I signed HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act, into law. It ensures parents can send their kids to kindergarten without gender ideology being injected into instruction and they will be notified and have the right to decline healthcare services offered at schools. pic.twitter.com/OLnW2GLrJl — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 28, 2022

“The bill takes three main steps,” he elaborated. “First, the bill prohibits classroom instruction about sexuality or things like transgender in K-3 classrooms. And after third grade those curriculums need to be age appropriate.”

“Second, the bill ensures that at the beginning of every school year parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school with the right to decline any service offered,” he continued. “And finally, this bill ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to our young students, parents receive it first and give permission for the school to give it to their child.”

Pointing to independent journalist Chris Rufo’s recent campaign to bring Disney’s critical race and social justice theory-based leanings to light, Disney took to Twitter on April 1st to opine, “Like all radical ideologues, the right wing has finally run amok and is coming to devour the hand that feeds it. Business.”

“For my part I am delighted,” she added. “It is the business world that has been, either by act or omission, feeding the opportunist right wing to distract us with culture war nonsense while they rifle through the till and empty everyone’s pockets.”

Disney then declared, “This ‘anti-woke’ right wing nonsense is unsupported by a large majority of Americans In fact most Americans are offended by it and wish it would just go away.”

“You need two things to rule with a minority,” she continued. “First, you need to be constantly looking for fresh meat to throw to the minions, to keep them riled up all the time. That works until the herd thins (remember Scar in Lion King?). So now they’ve come for American Businesses.”

“It was really only a matter of time,” she noted. “The second thing you need to rule with a minority is money, lots of it. You need the very deep pockets to fund you, yes, and if they don’t, you need them to sit quietly along the sidelines, out of your way.”

Expanding on this point, Disney stated, “Until now, business has been content to do just that. Or they compartmentalized like sociopaths when they funded folks like Dennis Baxley who wrote the hateful Don’t Say Gay bill because as the CEO claimed, he had no way of knowing he might vote for legislation like that.”

“HAH,” she mocked. “Or else they have chosen silence. Their silence brought us Donald Trump. Apparently the racism and the xenophobia and the misogyny weren’t deal breakers. Their silence, or at least willingness to compartmentalize when it came to politicians who were willing to fight for.”

Disney next proceeded to posit that “Their outrageous and multi-decade campaign to stack the deck against the American People brought us this whole raft of Trump wanna-be’s now casting about for new and more insidious ways to tear the country apart.”

“So now that the right wing and the business agenda might actually be showing signs of parting ways, perhaps we might see the powerful lobbies of the various industries wondering which party was truly interested in supporting their interests,” she said.

“Perhaps we will see lobbies lose faith in the devil’s partnership they until now have relied so heavily upon to look after their subsidies, their tax breaks, their flouting of law and regulation,” speculated Disney. “Perhaps the right wing has finally bitten the hand that has been feeding it superfoods these last few decades.”

“This is a monster of corporate America’s creation,” she further accused. “Until now they’ve managed to dodge the worst of it by feigning ‘neutrality’ –even when decent human beings were being actively harmed by right wing activism.”

As such, said Disney, “The only thing that will work for business now if they want to emerge in one piece, is to stand tall for authenticity, generosity, joy and decency.”

“These things are cryptonite [sic] for the right wing agenda,” she wrote. “So the cure for this isn’t hard. And it also just so happens to be the heart and soul of the Disney brand.”

Disney next told her followers, “Disney has everything it needs to fight this threat, if only it will have the courage to weather the slings and arrows and threats and name-calling.”

“If only leadership will check in with first principles,” she concluded. “If only they will show us that as a company that trades on [the] American Right now, when it matters most of all, they will stand for those values with every fiber of their being.”

Returning to Rufo, Disney ultimately maintained, “Yeah guys like Rufo can try, but Disney is so much bigger, means so much more to the American people than that little punk can ever hope to mean.”

