Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, infamous for claiming the X-Men name is outdated, recently blasted Disney CEO Bob Chapek while accepting the award for Outstanding Film for Eternals.

Deadline reports that while accepting the award Alonso stated, “If you are a member of the LGBTQIA community and you work at the Walt Disney Company, the last two or three weeks have been a sad event. I’ve asked Mr. Chapek for courage in a 45-minute sit-down.”

“I asked him to look around and truly if what we sell is entertainment for the family, we don’t choose what family. Family is this entire room. Family is the family in Texas, in Arizona, in Florida, and in my family, in my home,” she revealed the contents of their 45-minute conversation.

She then said, “So I ask you again Mr. Chapek: please respect—if we’re selling family—take a stand against all of these crazy outdated laws. Take a stand for family.”

“Stop saying that you tolerate us. Nobody tolerates me, let me tell you that. You tolerate the heat in Florida, the humidity in Arizona or Florida, the dryness in Arizona and Texas, and you tolerate a tantrum in a two-year-old. But you don’t tolerate us. We deserve the right to live, love, and to have. More importantly, we deserve an origin story,” Alonso professed.

After pointing out a member of the audience named Max, Alonso then declared, “I encourage all of you to stop being silent. Silence is death. Silence is poison. But if you don’t stand up, if you don’t fight, if you don’t give your money, and if you don’t vote, then all we can do is have a party and be gay.”

“Fight, fight, fight! As long as I am at Marvel Studios I will fight for representation for all of us,” she proclaimed.

#VictoriaAlonso no solo es de las mujeres más poderosas en Hollywood (presidenta ejecutiva de producción en Marvel) sino también es de las más valientes porque no le tiene miedo a su jefe Bob Chapek (CEO Disney) a la hora de defender los derechos LGBT+

pic.twitter.com/vuiBqUmJE5 — Stivi De Tivi (@StiviDeTivi) April 3, 2022

Alonso’s speech comes in response to Disney CEO and Bob Chapek’s abrupt 180 degree turn on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.

The bill was recently signed into law, but saw Disney and Chapek go from declaring they would not take a public stance on the bill to actively opposing the bill.

The bill in question HB 1557 states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

It also requires that parents be notified and approve of well-being questionnaires or health screening forms given to students in kindergarten through third grade.

The bill also gives parents “the option to withhold consent or decline any specific [healthcare] service” offered by the school. It adds, “Parental consent to a health care service does not waive the parent’s right to access his or her student’s educational or health record or to be notified about a change in his or her student’s services or monitoring as provided by this paragraph.”

Following the passing of this bill, Disney declared they would do everything in their power to get it struck down by the legal system or repealed through new legislation.

The company tweeted, “Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” the tweet concludes.

On top of Disney taking this official position, journalist Christopher F. Rufo exposed numerous Disney executives revealing they want to indoctrinate children into a disordered lifestyle.

Disney Executive Producer Latoya Ravenau stated at Disney employee meeting, “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming . Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

She added, “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last– they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney production coordinator Allen March, who has been working on Disney’s Moon Girl series, would also state, “I’ve had the privilege of working with the Moon Girl team for the last two years. They’ve been really open to exploring queer stories. I’m on the production side, part of the work that I feel like I can put in is making sure that — we take place in modern-day New York so making sure that that’s an accurate reflection of New York.”

“So I put together a tracker of our background characters to make sure that we have the full breadth of expression. We got into a very similar conversation, Karey, of like, ‘Oh. All our gender nonconforming characters are in the background,'” he continued.

“So it’s not just a numbers game of how many LGBTQ+ characters you have,” he stated. “The more centered a story is on a character the more nuanced you get to get into their story.”

“Especially with trans characters, you can’t see if someone is trans. There’s not one way to look trans. So kind of the only way to have these canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, canonical bisexual characters is to give them stories where they can be their whole selves,” March concludes.

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to “exploring queer stories” and has created a “tracker” to make sure they are creating enough “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters.” pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

In another clip, March says, “All this content is going to kids, who don’t know any of this. Even if they are in a household like Heath that has supportive parents, they’re still getting all of this information from media of what is normal. There’s a lot of power to that and it just needs to be acknowledged.”

NEW: Disney production coordinator Allen March, who says his team is committed to “exploring queer stories” and promoting “trans,” “bisexual,” and “gender nonconforming” characters, says kids are “getting all this information from the media” and “there’s a lot of power to that.” pic.twitter.com/rgxXgcIEwA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 31, 2022

Homosexual relationships are not normal. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.'”

“They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved,” it declares.

The Catechism continues, “The number of men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. This inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for more of them a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.”

“Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection,” the Catechism asserts.

Disney and by extension its subsidiaries like Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm are actively opposing natural law. On top of that they are trying to indoctrinate children into their disordered and depraved lifestyle.

And it’s clear that Victoria Alonso wants to push this lifestyle on as many people and children as she can as she notes quite clearly she’s not satisfied with just being gay and partying. She wants a lot more than that and she has declared she will fight to get it at Marvel Studios.

This agenda can not be tolerated.

