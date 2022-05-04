The Flash Star Ezra Miller Accused Of Intimate Partner Sexual Violence: “This MF is off his f—ing rocker”

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts franchise star Ezra Miller has been accused of inflicting various abuses, ranging from physical violence to emotional manipulation, upon a former intimate partner.

This latest claim against Miller came to light on April 1st when dedicated Miller ‘receipts’ Twitter account @lotofgaycrimes made public a number of messages exchanged between themselves and the accuser, a young TikToker by the name of Mia Solange, in which the pair discussed the DCEU actor’s behavior.

According to alleged screenshots of these conversations shared by @lotofgaycrimes, Solange can be read declaring to the user, “This MF is off his f—ing rocker.”

“I remember he flew me from Hawaii to Oklahoma to work on a movie with him,” Solange recalled of one particular incident. “And my flight was cancelled or some s–t and he literally cussed out the person who was trying to help me fix my flight. I was like ‘yo…it’s literally okay’”.

Pointing out the she was “19” at the time, Solange continued by reflecting on a moment wherein “We were having sex one time and he knows I use they them pronouns and still stroked my hair and said ‘good girl.’”

Offering supposed proof of her identity, Solange also shared an alleged photo ostensibly depicting Miller sitting in a hotel room across from themselves, as well as two screenshots of their personal cell phone camera roll showing the presence of several personally-taken images of the actor on their device.

Providing @lotofgaycrimes with yet another photo, this one showing bruises on her leg supposedly sustained from Miller, Solange further asserted that though the Barry Allen actor “hasn’t really threatened me, when we were physical he would bite the s–t out of me.”

“And then one day in like February or some s–t [Ezra] called me saying he wanted me to go to England with him and work with him in Europe and live with him etc,” Solange added, noting that the two had stopped speaking to each other months prior to this message. “Wanted me to have his babies and get married.”

Solange’s claims against Miller would garner more widespread attention on April 23rd after they shared a now-deleted video montage to TikTok featuring photos of the two, most of which were previously seen in the screenshot of their camera roll, and declared, “You took everything from me.”

“Ezra m***er is not a good human,” wrote Solange. “And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser”.

Notably, Solange’s accusations against Miller were leveled roughly a day after the actor’s Hawaiian rampage – at the time consisting of a traffic citation for being drunk and “uncooperative” in public, an arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and an escort off of a couple’s private property after he threatened and robbed them – began making headlines.

As of writing, Solange does not appear to have shared any further information regarding her relationship with Miller, though the young social media star has since deleted the entirety of their internet presence, including their aforementioned TikTok account as well as their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Likewise, Miller has not offered any comment on Solange’s accusations.

