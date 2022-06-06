Former Disney Actor Stoney Westmoreland Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Enticing Sex With A Minor

Another day, another former Disney employee convicted for enticing a sexual relationship with a minor.

Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after he was caught trying to entice a 13-year-old boy into sex on the internet.

According to TMZ, the actor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor, and a judge gave him 24 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Westmoreland was initially looking at 10 years in prison for enticement of a minor over the Internet.

Westmoreland was busted in Salt Lake City, Utah back in 2018 after authorities said he arranged online to have sex with someone who was only 13 years old, allegedly communicating via an app used for dating and setting up sexual encounters.

Westmoreland, who was in the city filming a Disney Channel show, reportedly asked the person to engage in acts with him and to send him nude photos. The report cites an affidavit claiming Westmoreland sent the person pornographic images. Stoney was using Grindr and was actually communicating with an undercover officer posing as someone else.

Stoney’s lawyer claims that Westmoreland thought the exchange was roleplay with an adult online and that Stoney didn’t actually believe he was communicating with a 13-year-old. As part of the plea deal, obtained by TMZ, Stoney must register as a sex offender and report all of the accounts he uses for email and social media to authorities.

Westmoreland played the character of Henry “Ham” Mack on the 2017 Disney Channel show “Andi Mack.”

“Andi Mack” was the first series on the Disney Channel to feature a gay main character named Cyrus Goodman. The show was praised among LGBTQ activist groups and nominated for numerous GLAAD Media Awards and other media awards for being a show aimed at 6-14-year-olds that featured storylines such as a gay character coming out to their parents.

Westmoreland was fired from the show in 2018 after his arrest and as a result of his conviction, he is restricted from contact with individuals who are under 18 years of age without adult supervision meaning he is unable to work on the show.

In 2018, Disney commented on Westmoreland’s arrest, “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

