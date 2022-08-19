‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Wore ‘Support Trans Futures’ Sweatshirt In Series’ Promotional Videos To Protest Florida’s Parental Rights In Education Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has revealed that she wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words ‘Support trans futures’ during her film shoots for the series’ promotional material as a means to protest against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law.

Maslany can be seen wearing the sweatshirt in question, which also features the transfeminist pride symbol on both sleeves, in both the I’m a Hulk and Call My Lawyer featurettes, both of which were uploaded to Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel in promotion of the series’ debut.

Though she refrained from drawing attention to her clothing choice in either of her above appearances, the actress explained the intention behind her decision during a recent interview with Elle, telling the outlet’s associate editor Lauren Puckett-Pope, that “those [shirts] were a direct response to what was happening, in terms of the bill passed in Florida.”

“I felt, as an employee of Disney, that I had to speak,” she concluded. “Stand with the people who I stand with. I wanted to let people know, who needed to know, that I was with them.”

Signing it into law on March 28th, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explained that the Parental Rights Law “ensures parents can send their kids to kindergarten without gender ideology being injected into instruction and they will be notified and have the right to decline healthcare services offered at schools.”

“The bill takes three main steps,” he elaborated. “First, the bill prohibits classroom instruction about sexuality or things like transgender in K-3 classrooms. And after third grade those curriculums need to be age appropriate.”

“Second, the bill ensures that at the beginning of every school year parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school with the right to decline any service offered,” DeSantis continued. “And finally, this bill ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to our young students, parents receive it first and give permission for the school to give it to their child.”

Despite initially attempting to stay out of the debate over the issue before being coerced into taking a stance by their own employees, following the Parent Rights Law’s passing, The Walt Disney Company issued a statement via their official Twitter account declaring that “Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.”

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” they then declared. “We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

