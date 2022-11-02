It has not been a good year for ideologically-driven Hollywood garbage, and the latest virtue signalling celebrity to learn the lesson of “get woke, go broke” – for the second time no less – is actress Elizabeth Banks.

If you haven’t heard of the film – as many clearly haven’t given its box office pull, but we’ll get to that – Call Jane is Hollywood’s latest attempt at promoting its pro-abortion narrative.

Starring Banks and Avatar: The Way of Water star Sigourney Weaver, the film follows the story of Joy (Banks), “a traditional 60’s American housewife, who is desperate for a second child.”

“However, the wonderful news of her pregnancy is tainted by the threat it poses to her own life,” continues the film’s official synopsis. ” She has nowhere to turn until she stumbles upon the Janes, an underground group of ordinary women united by Virgina (Sigourney Weaver), who risk everything to provide people like Joy with choices.”

“They save Joy’s life and give her a burning sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies,” it concludes.

Made as a response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, production studio Roadside Attractions even partnered with Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Care Network to screen Call Jane at dozens of clinics across America as part of a campaign to raise pro-choice awareness.

In a recent discussion of the film with Yahoo! Entertainment, Banks asserted that the film’s post-Roe.V. Wade-repeal release gives it a greater responsibility for the pro-abortion movement.

“We made the movie knowing that there were what we call abortion healthcare deserts all across America already,” explained the actress.

“In places like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, millions of women have to already travel so far for abortion healthcare that it really felt like the post-overturning Roe world already existed for millions of women in this country,” she added. “It’s a dangerous future that we’re looking at.”

Weaver likewise defended the pro-choice movement by arguing that, “having been alive during that time, I felt that Roe vs. Wade released women to live their lives.”

“To make choices, to have careers, to choose when to have a family or if to have a family,” she asserted. “And it was very important to be part of that, ’cause I remember those bad old days and we don’t wanna go back to them.”

Unfortunately for Banks and Weaver, it seems few – and that’s being generous – agreed with them on the film’s importance.

Debuting in 1,068 theaters across the United States, Call Jane only managed to score a measly $243,922 in its opening weekend – a certified bomb.

As noted above, this is not the first time that Banks in particular has felt the sting of feminism-related failure.

Notably, the actress-slash-director was also responsible for the box office disaster that was Charlie’s Angels (2019), which lost Sony Pictures roughly $30 Million.

However, despite serving as its director, producer, writer, and one of its stars, Banks has refused to take responsibility for her part in driving audiences away with her identity politics-based marketing, instead choosing to throw the film’s marketing team under the bus for her own mistakes.

“There was a story around Charlie’s Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto,” said the actress during a recent interview with The New York times, unwilling to let a chance to play the victim pass her by.

“I was just making an action movie,” she continued. “I would’ve liked to have made Mission: Impossible, but women aren’t directing Mission: Impossible. I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood.”

“I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls,” Banks lamented. “There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me.”

Yet, despite these continued failures, Banks continues to be rewarded with evermore notable projects.

Currently, the actress is set to star and direct in an upcoming retelling of The Invisible Woman for Universal Pictures.

