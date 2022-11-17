Paul Chato Points To The Lack Of Gear Porn As Evidence That “Hollywood Seems To Be On The Warpath Against Men Especially Straight Males”

Former CBC Television executive Paul Chato recently pointed out the lack of gear porn in recent Hollywood productions and how it is evidence that “Hollywood seems to be on the warpath against men especially straight males.”

In a video titled “Hollywoke hates boy and our toys,” Chato begins saying, “Men are being replaced or downgraded in a lot of existing pop culture franchises that we invented.”

He continued, “This is just part of Hollywood’s continued creative bankruptcy. Not only are they not creating any new IPs (intellectual properties) of any significance. The existing IPs are really old and teetering on irrelevance and gender swapping is somehow going to resurrect them, but I digress.”

He then got to the meat of his video, “There is another curious side effect in all this male canceling I’ve noticed, especially, in our beloved comic book movies: no more gear porn. Men like gear. Men like watching gear being put together. Men like gear being used.”

Chato then pointed to Iron Man as a prime example of a movie that heavily featured gear porn, “I only need to point to exhibit A: the first Iron Man movie with Robert Downey Jr. The movie was about Stark Industries weapons being sold to terrorists. In Tony’s pre-revelation scene where he launches a Stark cluster bomb weapon that explodes across the face of an entire hillside causing a volume of sand to rush the camera was weapon porn, a subcategory of gear porn.”

He continued, “Tony assembled that wonderful big, bulky Iron Man suit to escape from the terrorists: gear porn. The first chest Arc Reactor: gear porn. The movie actually spent time on Tony soldering the damn thing for f*** sake.

“How about the unforgettable escape from the cave with the flamethrower, everything: gear porn. The absolutely glorious testing and assembly of the final working Iron Man suit: gear porn. That entire discovery and assembly sequence took up a sizable chunk of the movie,” he relayed.

After mocking the term “lived experience” and noting that there are far less women interested in gear porn than men, Chato goes on to provide more examples of how men are interested in gear one of which is Star Wars, “The original Lucas Star Wars emphasized the ships, the weaponry, the gear.”

He then bemoans, “It’s a simple pleasure that’s gone from modern entertainment that is focusing on women as leads. So is this a mission because the writers have no interest in it? Is it because they don’t envision a woman lead being engrossed by gear? And when it is included like in She-Hulk they put She-Hulk in some kind of testing machine with a wall full of rotating circular saw blades that no guy would ever build.”

“The coven of female writers thought that would be cool because they know jack s**t about machinery. It was stupid,” he asserted.

After pointing out that The Flight of the Phoenix starring Jimmy Stewart is the pinnacle of gear porn films, Chato returns to the heart of his argument, “This simple enjoyment is missing from modern entertainment. It’s been removed. Maybe because the diversity, inclusivity, and equity police find it just too male to include?”

“Unless, of course, it’s created by a diverse 14-year-old girl who is a tech genius and I can name two movies where they appear,” he quips. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy for any movie that encourages young, diverse females to get into STEM, but they still don’t provide they still don’t provide the same extended, loving, equipment invocation in the movies.”

“So not only are men disappearing from movies, so are our interests. And let’s be honest, men are not as complicated as women. Men are interested in things, toys. Women are essentially hobbies to men. Whereas men are fixer-upper projects for women. And this is essentially what we see in modern movies. Women are unassailable, men are chumps. It’s gotten truly tiresome,” he decried.

“From a guy’s perspective, if you insist on a female lead and you’re not going to include cool gear then at least make her smoking hot with outfits to match. And before you start yelling sexist, let me let you in on a secret: women like that too. Thank God for Karen Gillan,” he concluded.

Interestingly, as most Hollywood production companies do appear to be erasing not only male leads and their gear, the most popular film of the year is Top Gun: Maverick, which is centered around Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his love for gear in the form of jet planes.

The film grossed $1.4 billion at the world wide box office with $716.6 million coming from the domestic market. Meanwhile Marvel Studios shows like She-Hulk are languishing at the bottom of the Nielsen Ratings.

The most recent ratings for the week of October 10-16, when the show aired its season finale, saw it only bring in 526 million minutes. That was good for fifth on Nielsen’s Top Original Streaming shows chart.

What do you make of Chato’s claim that Hollywood production companies are not only engaged in a war against men, but are also removing the gear from movies that interests men?

