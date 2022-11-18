Hollywood Celebrities Including Elijah Wood And Mark Hamill Melt Down Over Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run

The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill were among some of the many woke Hollywood celebrities who once again found themselves screaming that ‘the sky is falling’ in response to Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign.

During a 69-minute speech given on Tuesday night, the former president announced his 2024 presidential campaign at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, unveiling his plans for what he referred to as a “National Greatness Agenda”.

“This is what we call a National Greatness Agenda, because our country can be greater than it’s ever been,” said Trump, as transcribed by Breitbart.

“Our country is not great anymore,” declared the former president. “It’s a mess. But our country can be greater than it ever was before.”

“There will be more, much more in the months ahead—and there are so many things we need to do,” he continued. “The road ahead of us will not be easy. I will keep America out of foolish and unnecessary foreign wars, just as I did for four years before.”

“We will again have peace through strength,” said Trump, before proposing that “to protect our people from the unthinkable threat of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles, the United States must also build a state-of-the-art, next-generation missile defense shield.”

“We need it,” he said, ostensibly referencing the looming threats from Russia of nuclear escalation in its failing invasion of Ukraine. “A word that I refuse to say: ‘Nuclear.’ We have to have it. We need a defense shield. We have the technology.”

Continuing to weigh in on the Biden administration’s failings, Trump then turned to their botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, remarking, “The disaster in Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, where we lost lives, left Americans behind and left behind $85 billion worth of the greatest military equipment anywhere in the world.”

He also criticized the administration for allowing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to play out as it has, telling the crowd, “And then Ukraine, which would have never happened if I were your president.”

“Our enemies are speaking to us with scorn, laughter, and derision because of those two events, but there are many more,” he declared.”We have a president who falls asleep at global conferences.”

Enter the woke Hollywood elites, who wasted no time and taking to social media to cry foul over Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Y’all. We’re not doing this again, right?” bemoaned the aforementioned Wood. “We had four years that felt like a nightmare and that was that… right?”

“Unfortunately it’s only been 2 but yes, it does feel like 4,” wrote @chanceroberts0n in in turn, heavily implying that the Biden administration has been worse.

“Not what i was referring to,” an unamused Woods replied.

Retweeting Republican politician and former news anchor Kari Lake’s endorsement of Trump’s campaign, Hamill mocked, “President Trump announces his ’24 Presidential run. He is a complete and total embarrassment!”

In a follow-up tweet made several hours later, the Star Wars star further whined, “BREAKING NEWS: 45 Announces Future Failed Run For The Presidency.”

The Batman actor Jeffrey Wright didn’t pull any punches, asserting, “This clown Trump actually believes the nonsense dookeying out of his mouth.”

“Trump is a damn depressant,” he added in a second but equally as petty tweet.

Sharing a fairly biased article by The Washington Post which claims that Trump “as president formented an insurrection,” Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad shared praised their byline, exclaiming, “This is how it’s done. Thank you [Washington Post] for continuing to lead the way.”

In a rather uncharacteristically neutral tweet, unfunny comedian Ian Michael Black opined, “I don’t really give a s—t who’s running for president right now. Let me just enjoy my life for a minute.”

“There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is a complete and utter fool,” declared notorious liberal director Rob Reiner.

“Not to mention a Career Criminal,” he added. “Time to Indict and put the last nail into his Corrupt Coffin.”

Unwilling to let things go, Reiner would return to the topic the next day to reiterate how he’s “looking forward to Donald Trump becoming a politically irrelevant Indicted Criminal,” failing to realise that it is comments like this that successfully manage to keep the former president’s relevancy intact.

“Trump is the definition of ‘fake populist elite,'” decried She-Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, retweeting current president Joe Biden’s declaration that “Donald Trump failed America”.

Without presenting any evidence to back his next claim, the irredeemably woke actor further whined, “He has done nothing for woking class people or America except to take the GOP down.”

Finding himself unable to pass up the opportunity to try to offer the weakest dunks possible on the 45th President, Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Trump announcing about 2024 right when we all just went through the midterms is like your awful neighbor putting up tacky holiday decorations the day after Halloween.”

“Let us enjoy the quiet sound of no negative ads, no national election headlines already,” he concluded.

Fully aware that she would not face any consequences for her outrageous comparison, humourless comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to tastelessly write, “good luck u orange nazi” followed by the #byeTRUMP hashtag.

