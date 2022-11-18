Rumor: ‘Man of Steel 2’ Won’t Be A Proper Sequel And Will Reportedly Erase Superman Killing General Zod

Rumor: ‘Man of Steel 2’ Won’t Be A Proper Sequel And Will Reportedly Erase Superman Killing General Zod

A new Man of Steel film is coming in some form and Henry Cavill is reprising Superman with an avowed left turn in tone from dark to cheery according to the actor, but there could be more changes in store. These would be the retconning kind that erases uncomfortable and unpopular moments – namely the ones seen in the first MOS we can’t overcome.

RELATED: Rumor: New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn Reportedly Ignored ‘Black Adam’ In Twitter Address To Fans Over Alleged Creative Differences With Dwayne Johnson

There is no more shocking moment than the one that came at the end — Supes, the biggest Boy Scout there is, killing Zod by snapping his neck. This ending was met with disdain by Superfans and moviegoers who, appalled, questioned Zack Snyder’s judgment as much as his fitness for a great American IP that is typically upbeat and synonymous with hope.

Snyder set a grim standard for the DCEU that would divide audiences and be felt all the way up to 2021 when Snyder’s cut of Justice League was released on HBO Max. Despite deigning to put it out there, Warner Bros.’ old guard had been trying to distance themselves from the Snyderverse, if only in palate and execution.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Reveals He Held Onto Superman Role “Very Gently” During Hiatus From Warner Bros. And DC: “I Didn’t Know Whether I Would Have The Opportunity To Play It Again”

The Flash was supposed to play the biggest part in resetting the table, and the timeline, through a convoluted Flashpoint event. Andy Muschietti’s film is still undergoing alterations and where things will stand once it’s out is uncertain. However, contrary to initial reports and rumors, circumstances may turn out better for Cavill and Superman — once slated for death off-screen.

That will be undone allegedly by reshoots and a third-act spot will be submitted in its place. Ergo, more Cavill-Superman is to come with more perhaps being altered to improve a MOS 2 that no longer acts as a straight-up sequel to the dreary 2013 reboot. All the joyless moments, including that infamous altercation with Zod, may get snapped out of existence.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Hints At Top Secret ‘Man of Steel’ Sequel That Will See A “More Joyful” Superman

An exclusive by Giant Freakin Robot that is fed by intel from the site’s trusted sources is claiming Superman’s origin will be treated differently. Moreover, he “will no longer be portrayed as having killed General Zod.” They add this is “a pretty big change” that should line up with Cavill’s desired “joyful” approach the actor has waited years to embark on.

GFR considers this scoop confirmed and adds there is a “statement of purpose” coming from the very top of DC Studios to put the first and oldest superhero back on track after a decade without a solo movie. James Gunn and Peter Safran “steer the ship” now at that level but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is calling the shots.

Zaslav views DC as “undervalued” and thinks greater emphasis can be put on Superman and Batman. The exec may be right on that one, but regardless of the success of The Batman — another reboot in an era where they’re constant — and the hype around Cavill’s return, there’s no telling how ready people will be for one more reboot of The Last Son of Krypton.

NEXT: