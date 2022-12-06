The Walt Disney Company is not just talking the talk, but they are walking the walk as they attempt to radically remake the world in their Disney vision and reject the one, true God.

Back in March 2021 during The Walt Disney Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, former CEO Bob Chapek was asked a question about what the biggest lesson he learned in his first year as CEO.

He responded in part, “I also say that I think the fact that we have a tremendous opportunity, now, going forward, to bring this country back together. And unite people under a common vision of Disney magic and what’s good with this world.”

What is that vision? Well, we found out more about it when Disney went to war with the state of Florida over a bill banning sexual and gender identity instruction in grades kindergarten through third grade.

The Florida Parental Rights in Education bill specifically states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

In response to this bill, Disney executives attended a virtual staff meeting where they admitted to having a not-so-secret gay agenda targeting children and revealed they are removing all forms of addressing people in gendered terms.

President of Disney General Entertainment Content Karey Burke stated during this meeting, “We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories and yet, we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters and not have to be about gay stories.” Burke said.

“That’s been very eye-opening for me,” she said. “I can tell you it’s something that I feel that perhaps had this moment not happened, I as a leader and me as my colleagues would not have focused on. Going forward, I certainly will be more so.”

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she supports having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Diversity & Inclusion Manager at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Vivian Ware revealed they removed gendered greetings, “Last summer we removed all of the gendered greetings in relationship to our live spiels.”

She explained, “So we no longer say, ‘Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.’ We provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it’s, ‘Hello, everyone’ or ‘Hello, friends.’”

Ware continued saying, “We’re in the process of changing over those recorded messages, and so many of you are probably familiar when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,’ We say, ‘Dreamers of all ages.’”

“So I love the fact that it’s opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to look at that. We have our cast members working with merchandise, working with food and beverage, working with all of our guest-facing areas, where perhaps we want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests,” she said.

Ware then added, “And we don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, that they may not want to be called ‘princess.’ So, let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.”

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” in its theme parks in order to create “that magical moment” for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

She said, “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

She added, “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to let’s have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

In another clip she stated, “I’m still thinking I want to use my content to go deeper – talk about how non-monolithic the LGBTQ+ community as an asexual. As an asexual – I feel like a lot of people don’t what that is. I have to have a dissertation ready at any given time.”

“I want to add the pockets of the LGBTQ community that you don’t see. I want to get gay advanced. And then I realized, ‘Oh s***, we need to go back to Gay 101,’” she declared.

NEW: Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau says she identifies as a “bi-romantic asexual” and that she wants to “use [her] content” at Disney to educate children about “the pockets of the LGBTQ community that you don’t see,” such as the asexual community. pic.twitter.com/gNJ0CItgqV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

It’s very clear that The Walt Disney Company has been pushing an anti-Christian message for a number of years now and have made it very clear it is intentional.

However, now they are specifically attacking the one, true God, Jesus Christ, by altering the script for “One Solitary Life” as part of their EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays – Candlelight Processional.

The Candlelight Processional is described on their official website, “Hear the stirring story of Christmas as told by a celebrity narrator at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.”

It further states, “Each night, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by the orchestra and massed choir.”

Disney insider WDW Pro correctly notes on Twitter that “Disney Attacks Christianity for Christmas” by “declaring in the official script that Jesus was ‘simply a man’.”

Disney Attacks Christianity for Christmas

The decades-old #CandlelightProcessional at Walt #DisneyWorld and #Disneyland is a super-popular retelling of the nativity story. Now in the ceremony, Disney is declaring in the official script that Jesus was “simply a man”.@JLHomni pic.twitter.com/YoItcUsA2r — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) December 5, 2022

In a past script for “One Solitary Life” as read by Phylicia Rashad it states, “He was born in an obscure village, the child of a peasant woman. He grew up in still another village where he worked in a carpenter shop until he was 30. Then for three years he was in itinerant preacher. He never wrote a book. He never held an office. He never had a family or owned a house. He didn’t go to college. He never visited a big city. He never travelled 200 miles from the place where he was born. He did none of the things that one usually associates with greatness. He had no credentials, but himself.

It continues, “He was only 33 when the tide of public opinion turned against him. His friends ran away. He was turned over to his enemies and went through a mockery of a trail. He was nailed to a cross between two thieves. While he was dying his executioners gambled for his clothing, the only property he had on earth. When He was dead He was laid in a borrowed grave through the pity of a friend.”

“20 centuries have come and gone and today He is considered by many to be the central figure of the human race and the leader of mankind’s progress. All the armies that ever marched, all the navies that ever sailed, all the parliaments that ever sat, all the kings that ever reigned put together have not affected the life of men on this earth as much as that one solitary life,” the script concludes.

In the new version of “One Solitary Life” as read by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu, Disney rejects the divinity of Christ.

Liu states, “For all the miracles of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace himself was simply a man, a human being, and he walked through this world in the most human way possible with love. He didn’t have much, but what He did have He shared, and it became plenty: food, water, shelter, care. He met the world around Him with empathy. Saw hunger and shared the food from his plate. Saw thirst and poured from them from his own cup. Saw sickness and offered His time for their healing, soothed them with His human hands.”

“Jesus Christ founded in His earthly heart to give of himself to the people who loved Him and even the people who betrayed Him, to all people. That a baby in a manger could grow up to become a man who taught a world of people what it means to love people that is the spirit of this season. And it lives inside each and every one of us. The greatest joy of being human is to love one another and when we share that love that is the greatest gift of all,” Liu concluded.

Jesus Christ is not simply a man. He is God as well. The Catechism of the Catholic Church instructs, For a Christian, believing in God cannot be separated from believing in the One he sent, his ‘beloved Son,’ in whom the Father is ‘well pleased’; God tells us to listen to him. The Lord himself said to his disciples: ‘Believe in God, believe also in me.’ We can believe in Jesus Christ because he is himself God, the Word made flesh: ‘No one has ever seen God; the only Son, who is in the bosom of the Father, he has made him known.’ Because he ‘has seen the Father,’ Jesus Christ is the only one who knows him and can reveal him.”

It also notes, “Jesus revealed that God is Father in an unheard-of sense: he is Father not only in being Creator; he is eternally Father in relation to his only Son, who is eternally Son only in relation to his Father: ‘No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and any one to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.”

It further states, “Following this apostolic tradition, the Church confessed at the first ecumenical council at Nicaea (325) that the Son is ‘consubstantial’ with the Father, that is, one only God with him. The second ecumenical council, held at Constantinople in 381, kept this expression in its formulation of the Nicene Creed and confessed ‘the Only Begotten Son of God, born of the Father before all ages. God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father.'”

St. John of the Cross also notes in a commentary on Hebrews 1:1-2, “In giving us his Son, his only Word (for he possesses no other), he spoke everything to us at once in this sole Word—and he has no more to say…because what he spoke before to the prophets in parts, he has now spoken all at once by giving us the All Who is His Son.”

The saint adds, “Any person questioning God or desiring some vision or revelation would be guilty not only of foolish behavior but also of offending him, by not fixing his eyes entirely upon Christ and by living with the desire for some other novelty.”

Jesus Christ also makes it very clear He is God and the Son of Man. In Luke 5, Christ heals a paralytic who was brought before him on a stretcher and lowered down through the roof. Christ not only heals the man of his physical ailment, but he also forgives his sin.

Luke 5:20-24 states, “When he saw their faith, he said, ‘As for you, your sins are forgiven.’ Then Then the scribes and Pharisees began to ask themselves, ‘Who is this who speaks blasphemies? Who but God alone can forgive sins?’ Jesus knew their thoughts and said to them in reply, ‘What are you thinking in your hearts? Which is easier, to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Rise and walk’? But that you may know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins’—he said to the man who was paralyzed, ‘I say to you, rise, pick up your stretcher, and go home.'”

Matthew 16:15-20 also states, “He said to them, ‘But who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter said in reply, ‘You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.’ Jesus said to him in reply, ‘Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father. And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.'”

It concludes, “Then he strictly ordered his disciples to tell no one that he was the Messiah.”

What do you make of Disney’s latest attack on Jesus Christ and his divinity as the one, true God?

