Disney’s ‘Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Advances Racial Division To Children After Previously Pushing ‘Not So Secret’ Gay Agenda

Last year, executive producer for Disney Television Animation Latoya Raveneau admitted Disney’s Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was responsible for grooming your children with LGBTQ propaganda, and this year the show is back to groom your children with racial division in season two.

If you are not familiar with the name Latoya Raveneau, you should be. She is the woman who last year in a Disney staff meeting admitted to an agenda to groom and propagandize your children.

The Disney Television Animation producer went on record admitting how she has turned the studio into her own personal pocket to insert as much LGBT content as possible.

“In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” she declared.

“Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Following these comments, the show was not only renewed for a second season by Disney, but they also announced that Raveneau would now be a director of the then-upcoming second season of the series alongside Rudi Bloss and Tara Nicole Whitaker.

The series was originally a reboot of The Proud Family, a Disney Channel animated cartoon from the early 2000s that had a strong following with African American audiences over 20 years ago.

In 2021, Disney rebooted it to feature two gay dads, voiced by Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter, who are the adopted parents of a 14-year-old anti-Trump social justice activist.

The second season of the show premiered on Disney+ last Wednesday just in time for Black History Month and the show decided to turn up its propaganda to an 11. The show is still attempting to groom children into the LGBTQ community, especially in episodes directed by Raveneau but the writers are also aiming for racial division between blacks and whites in its children’s show.

Multiple viral clips of the episode entitled “Juneteenth” have spread on the internet showing that the cartoon has gone all in on the radical left-wing agenda seen pushed by Marxist groups such as Black Lives Matter with the objective to groom children into Marxist ideology.

In the episode, Maya, who is the young activist in the show, discovers that the founder of Smithville, California, where the show is located, was a slave owner.

After questioning her white teacher about the true history of Smithville, the show teaches kids that The Emancipation Proclamation only applied to Confederate states stating that Union border states were not required to abolish slavery.

This is how the show tries to make sense of the fact that a state like California, which was established a few years before the Emancipation Proclamation and has no direct ties to southern slavery could even have a slave owner as a founder.

This is a scene from The Proud Family, a kids show on Disney+ Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids? pic.twitter.com/Kxx26WhL5W — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

The show pushes the radical ideology of critical race theory that teaches children that America was founded to enslave black people not to establish a sovereign nation outside of Britain.

The show continues to make the case for Critical Race Theory claiming that the way history is told is “broken” as it whitewashes the origin of slavery.

The show continues when Maya leads a protest against the legacy of the town. Maya’s black father is seen yelling at his white husband, “Do something with your white privilege,” as police officers arrive to arrest the kids.

The propaganda didn’t stop there. Another clip of the show shows the kids performing a spoken word poem entitled “Slaves Built This Country” that falsely claims after the Civil War and the entire Civil Rights movement, America still hasn’t atoned for its sin of slavery.

The scene is an outright denouncement of the United States of America made to inspire kids to hate American values and its white founders.

Imagine paying money to Disney to teach your kids to hate themselves and hate their country pic.twitter.com/cZBBCwVd7l — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2023

The episode closes by renaming the town “Emilyville,” after a former slave on Smith’s plantation who was eventually freed.

But this isn’t the only critical race project that Disney is currently backing on its streaming service. Hulu, another Disney-owned streaming service, is currently promoting the 1619 Project docuseries, an often debunked notion that the Revolutionary War was fought in large part to preserve slavery.

Disney has heavily promoted Nikole Hannah-Jones’s flawed series as a means to promote false notions about America and its values in an effort to subvert American culture with the end game of ending American values, which is why Disney is now promoting this flawed ideology to your kids.

Disney hopes to corrupt the minds of impressible youth in hopes that one day they will reject American values making it easier for government authorities to take them such as the 1st, 2nd, and 4th amendments.

What do you think about Disney poisoning the minds of children through their television shows?

