Pro-LGBTQIA+ Video Game Website Checkpoint Gaming Refuses To Cover ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Over False Narrative About J.K. Rowling’s Views On Transgender Politics

Pro-LGBTQIA+ Video Game Website Checkpoint Gaming Refuses To Cover ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Over False Narrative About J.K. Rowling’s Views On Transgender Politics

Video game news outlet Checkpoint Gaming announces they will no longer be covering Hogwarts Legacy due to J.K. Rowling’s “anti-trans sentiment.”

RELATED: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Director Alan Tew Responds To Loaded Questions About J.K. Rowling And The Idea That The Wizarding World Can Be Reclaimed From Her

Spun off from JOY 94.9’s eponymously named radio show Checkpoint, the Australian video game website boasts, “LGBTQIA+ gamers keeping you informed on the video games industry!” in the Intro section on their Facebook page.

Within their Ethics and Coverage policy page, Checkpoint explain “We are first and foremost an organisation based on LGBTQIA+ rights and perspectives. We fight for our community and won’t tolerate targeted and unequivocal bigotry. Our content is therefore not necessarily apolitical, with our writers and presenters encouraged to take considered stances and express their opinions.”

RELATED: Mark Hamill Tries To Appease Angry Leftists After Liking A J.K. Rowling Tweet

In a statement shared via their official Facebook page last Tuesday, Checkpoint Gaming announced they would be refusing to provide any further coverage of Hogwarts Legacy.

“The Checkpoint Gaming team has made a conscious decision to not provide any coverage of Hogwarts Legacy due to J.K. Rowling’s involvement with the Harry Potter IP and her anti-trans sentiment,” the outlet’s statement reveals.

It further elaborates, “The game will not be reviewed by us, we have already declined a preview offer, it will not show up in our weekly ‘Coming Out’ web feature or radio segment, it will not be discussed on our live broadcast, and it will not be involved within our Game of the Year nomination/voting process.”

“As you all hopefully know, Checkpoint Gaming is an out, loud, and proud LGBTQIA+ organisation. The trans community—including those who listen to us, read our content, or contribute directly as a part of our team—is incredibly important to us,” they declare. “The value they bring is significant and necessary. Their feeling of safety and support is paramount above all else.”

“There is no place for transphobia, and we have zero tolerance for it,” Checkpoint Gaming condemns. “Working in any capacity to promote a game like this goes against our values. We simply can not support a product that’s so closely associated with an individual who wants to strip humanity from our fellow humans.”

RELATED: The Left Go Mad After Mark Hamill Indirectly Supports J.K. Rowling

Sure enough, Checkpoint Gaming last covered Hogwarts Legacy on March 5th, 2021. The website hasn’t even reported on the ongoing attempts by some to boycott the game.

That being said, they did release an article titled “Check out these 10 magical games that don’t come from famously bigoted IP owners.”

“There’s nothing more magical than enjoying those worlds, knowing that they weren’t conjured under the influence of cruelty, transphobia, antisemitism, or any form of inhuman bigotry,” Checkpoint Gaming snipes.

As Checkpoint Gaming mentioned, pro-transgender activists and supporters have rejected J.K. Rowling and her work following the Harry Potter author’s comments declaring that sex is real, and strenuously avoiding offense to transgender people results in denial of the female identity.

Hogwarts Legacy has been the target of multiple boycott attempts, including the claim that Goblins are antisemitic caricatures, outright lying that the game was about halting the oppressed goblin’s uprising, spamming false user tags on Steam, and lambasting the game’s male protagonist voice actor as anti-transgender.

NEXT: Brianna Wu Joins Calls For ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Boycott, Claims Whether You Join Boycott Is A “Character Test”