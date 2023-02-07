It has been revealed that Hogwarts Legacy has a transgender character, yet activists supporting a boycott are not satisfied with the outcome.

While Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10th, those who bought the Collector’s Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition gained access to the game on the 7th. Even before that, details came out from the few who managed to get it earlier than that — such as reviewers and influencers.

As such, there have been multiple reports of a transgender character in the game, a far cry from some claiming Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was anti-transgender, and pushed for a boycott of the game. Nonetheless, things are not entirely straight forward.

The character in question is Sirona Ryan — the owner of the Three Broomsticks Inn based in Hogsmeade (which would later come to be owned by Madam Rosmerta). Players meet Sirona shortly after a troll attack in the village. The character, along with the patrons, also defend the player from dark wizard Victor Rookwood.

When later asked how he could trust the goblin Lodgok he was seen talking to, Sirona explains they’ve known each other for years (back when Sirona merely waited tables before buying the pub), and grew friendly over time despite relations between goblins and wizarding folk being strained.

“Hadn’t seen him in years when he came in a few months ago. But, he recognized me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates,” Sirona notes. “Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard.”

Other than that, the player isn’t given the option to pry into that revelation further. Nor does it seem Sirona offers up any other insight into her past. Sirona does briefly allude to having dealt with “bullies” in her past, which could lead to speculation.

We must emphasize the game hasn’t been out long, so whether more details are revealed over time, or the player needs to speak to Sirona again as part of the main story or side quests, is currently unknown.

Hogwarts Legacy Director Alan Tew, in response to a recent loaded question regarding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s comments on woman, stated “For us, it’s making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it’s a good place to tell their story.”

Even so, some sources are claiming Sirona was only included under obligation. Games journalist Stephanie Sterling claimed, “An old acquaintance did some work on that Hogwarts game.”

“Didn’t have much juicy to say, other than the game is mediocre and its RPG/customization elements are vastly oversold,” Sterling cited. “I’m told they added a token trans NPC to pivot the conversation away from JKR. They’re barely in it.”

Later, Sterling noted their source felt the game was a typical rushed, licensed title. “Naturally I’m not covering a game that benefits a fascist who has made her entire life about causing harm to people like me,” Sterling refuted. “The game’s gonna be a big success because it’s HP and because Gamers(tm) are spite buying it. Whatever.”

“As a trans person, seeing all the advertisement and publicity for work that not only finances JKR, but allows her to feel justified (she uses HP’s success to claim her views are agreed with), makes me feel quite sick. For some people, that’s actually the real fun of this game,” Sterling insists.

Liam Robertson, a video creator for the YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming? also backed up Sterling’s claims. “I was also told this. There was apparently some trans representation added after some of the initial controversy. I don’t know how it appears in the final product but one of the sources I talked to described it as ‘performative bullsh-t.'”

“There’s something about this that I find so insidious,” Robertson explained. “With one hand, you’re directly funneling money to someone who will use it to marginalise a group of people, while pretending to be on their side via meaningless gestures with the other.”

Once clips of Sirona finally appeared online, Robertson asked “I guess this minor NPC is supposed to be it? It really is transparent performative wokeness at its worst. Regardless, a lot of people (like the person quoted below) will use it to handwave concerns from the trans community instead of listening.”

IGN noted in their report that it was strange Sirona had not appeared in earlier promotional material, nor mentioned in any press releases at the time — but now having appeared in the launch trailer. As such, they asked developer Portkey Games “Can you talk about the creation of Sirona Ryan? How early in development was she conceived?”

“It has been a high priority throughout the development of Hogwarts Legacy to create a game that is representative and diverse, aligning with our wonderful fan community,” a Portkey Games representative explained. “Offering players choices in the way they play the game is an element that we have worked on since the start of development.”

The representative added, “The Character Creator is just one example of that and of course, the large, diverse cast of characters present throughout the game have also had a huge amount of thought from Avalanche and Warner Bros. Games, as well as counsel from outside D&I experts.”

Hogwarts Legacy does allow players to pick a male or female voice regardless of being a Wizard or Witch, and students and teachers are shown to be more than just British, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh decent.

When asked “How deep does Hogwarts Legacy delve into [Sirona’s] background?”, Portkey Games only replied “The best way to get to know any character is to delve into the game.” When pressed about not being in the game’s marketing, the representative explained “As with most of the game, we want players to discover all of the different elements of the story and gameplay as they play through it.”

IGN also inquired “Can you talk about what Sirona Ryan means for Hogwarts Legacy, particularly in light of J.K. Rowling’s vocal opposition to transgender people like her.” Portkey Games replied “The team felt that it was very important to create a game that is representative of the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter as well as the groups of people who play games, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“We have a diverse cast of characters that players will encounter throughout the game,” the representative asserted.

Nonetheless, some have been upset about Sirona Ryan’s name alone — the fact that it begins with “sir” and with a male name as the surname. Activist and journalist Laura Kate Dale was one of many to mock the name.

“Lol, of COURSE the Wizard game’s trans woman character’s name starts with Sir, and ends in a masculine coded name. Like, this is par for the course for Harry Potter as a Franchise. This is such a trope of naming conventions for trans characters in media,” Kate Dale insisted.

“Plus Sirona sounds a lot like siren, because these people think we’re a bunch of groomers,” added @TheJakeL152. “Might be reading too hard but that was my first thought.”

“Sirona Ryan… SIRona RYAN… They’re not even trying to hide their spite at this point,” sneered @SuperSaiyan95. “But then, what did you expect from the same franchise that gave us an Asian girl named ‘Cho Chang’ and a black man named ‘Kingsley Shacklebolt’?”

It should be noted Phineas Nigellus Black, the headmaster in Hogwarts Legacy, was also mocked as the first two parts of his name also mean “black.” In this context, it’s his reputation that’s “black,” as in the books and films he was infamous for being the least popular headmaster the school ever had.

Voice actor Simon Pegg described him as “pompous” and “disinterested” in his duties, purely accepting the role for the glory.

Twitter user @carolinemucas took similar offense, posting a faux list of other names the developers considered before settling on Sirona Ryan. These include “Imma Mansly” and Iva P. Ness.”

It would seem however, that critics have missed that Sirona is a female name. Specifically, it was the name of an ancient goddess worshiped in Gaul. She was a goddess of healing, with symbols including snakes and eggs.

Some who corrected the critics on Twitter also claimed she was a symbol of “regeneration and rebirth,” which some sources do claim.

