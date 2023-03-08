YouTuber Angry Joe Requests Apology From ‘Isom’ Creator Eric July After July Called Him Out For False Accusations Over April O’Neil Race Swap Criticism

YouTuber Angry Joe Requests Apology From ‘Isom’ Creator Eric July After July Called Him Out For False Accusations Over April O’Neil Race Swap Criticism

YouTuber Joe Vargas aka Angry Joe requested an apology from fellow YouTuber and Isom creator Eric July after July called out Vargas for a number of false accusations he made against him.

Vargas went after July, Rippaverse colorist Gabe Eltaeb, Inglorious Rex creator Shane Davis, YouTuber Melonie Mac, and Twitter user AVATARpolitico accusing them of racism and wanting to sexualize young children for their reaction to not only the race-swapping of April O’Neil, but also the dumpy character design in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film.

July criticized the race-swap and design writing on Twitter, “‘Tell me, you didnt pay money for this…? New TMNT animated reboot opts to tokenize April O’Neil as a FAT black woman! This has resulted in fake fans spreading already debunked misinformation. DOA. Full video is LIVE on YouTube!”

RELATED: First Trailer For Seth Rogen’s ”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Introduces Another Race-Swapped April O’Neil

Eltaeb quote tweeted July writing, “April O’Neil is a white, red-headed lady. Just stop you dummies.”

Davis also shared his thoughts on Twitter writing, “I know the attack on redheads is real, but come on! April O’Neil is white!”

YouTuber Melnoie Mac also tweeted, “As always people are pulling the racist card at any April O’Neil criticism (white “activists” at that). April is supposed to be beautiful, they could have given us a cute, black April. They made her ugly on purpose, race plays no role in that.”

“This is April O’Neil? Another Red head gets bodied by ‘diversity’ lol Nah im good… won’t be watching..” tweeted AVATARPolitico.

RELATED: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Voice Actor Yuki Matsuzaki Says Live-Action Manga Adaptations Need To Update Source Materials In Order To Align With “Modern Values”

Vargas took issue with these valid criticisms accusing them of being racists and and weirdos. He tweeted, “Racists: April O’Neil is WHITE not BLACK! IM TIRED OF BEING REPLACED! THIS IS BS! WoKE! WOKe! WoKe!”

He continued, “‘NOT-RACIST’ Weirdos: I dont care that she’s BLACK but WHY ISN’T this 12 yr old HOT & SEXY instead of UGLY & FAT?! Can’t Wank!”

Vargas concluded, “Rest of Us: Who the F*** cares? Is it a good movie?”

Davis responded to Vargas’ tweet writing, “No, it’s already BAD cause it doesn’t respect the source material. The WOKE are creatively bankrupt and can’t create anything new of value, so you attach loved IP with forced DIVERSITY!”

RELATED: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Ronin-verse Reveals New Generation Of Turtles And All New Designs

Davis also responded to Vargas’ accusations on YouTube saying, “I want an April O’Neil that was in the original content that she was a reporter, meaning an actual news reporter, I would still like that if that’s okay with you, Angry Joe, that is trying to get the scoop on these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the Foot Clan, and all of that. I would still like to have that.”

“I would still like — because I am a fan — I would like my character not to be race-swapped. Make a new character if you will, if you want a black woman in the film. Make a character that is a black woman and then sell me on that character. Don’t take an already established character that people seem to love and adore that’s really part of the big folklore of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I mean you cannot make a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle anything without April O’Neil,” he continued.

Specifically addressing Vargas’ accusation of racism, Davis said, “I personally don’t like just straight up being called a racist for just not agreeing with the race swap of the character. That doesn’t make [me] racist.”

July went to YouTube to offer his response to Vargas as well. After reading Vargas’ tweet, July came to the conclusion, “So he’s either likening me to be a racist or likening me to be a pedophile, okay? he does that by showing me actually right here saying something about this whole situation.”

“That makes him a punk b****,” July declared. “That’s not anything I’m going to play around with. Likening me to pedophilia or likening me to even being racist considering that I am a black [man]. So it’s one of the two or both. One of the two or both. I’m either a racist as he’s showing the example or I’m the not racist weirdo that apparently is likening to [pedophilia].”

RELATED: Invincible Voice Actor Seth Rogen: “I Am Just Actively Trying to Make Less Things Starring White People”

He went on to indicate he planned to confront Vargas in person if they happened to be at the same event together, “I am coming to see you for this f***ing statement because that’s not anything I’m playing around at all with, likening me to something like that.”

Later in the video, July said, “The issue that I take with all of these weirdos is they have no problem defaming you or the liable, the slanderous claims. They have no issues doing that with people that they perceive as their ideological enemies. Everything is on the table as long as they can paint you as a bad person, and they want you to be a bad person, and want to continue as if you are.”

In response to July’s video Vargas had the gall to ask for an apology. He wrote on Twitter, “I think you need to apologize for popping off and having your fans come at me. I wasn’t talking to you, you were only shown cuz some moron had quote tweeted your tweet.”

He then claimed, “None of what I said even applied to you. Its weird you think it did. Its your ‘energy’ that needs to change.”

He concluded the video clarifying his comments on how he would confront Vargas, “In the event that we are at a Con, I’m going to see him and we are going to address it. That does not mean I’m going to punch him in his f***ing face. That’s not what we’re talking about. I’m saying that I’m not one of those I shy away from the confrontation. I go to Anime Matsuri or something and I know that someone that has been saying these very foul and evil things about myself is there and I’m gonna pretend like they’re not there. No, no, no. I’m going straight to your booth and we’re going to hash this out and we’re gonna actually discuss this in person to see kind of where you’re coming from. And best believe out of that conversation we’ll come out a resolution.”

RELATED: Amazon’s The Boys’ Executive Producer Seth Rogen Claims Christians Believe Jews Need To Die In Israel To Fulfill An Apocalyptic Prophecy

July responded noting he had no intention of apologizing, “I’m not apologizing for shit. You put in the post. It’s still up, and you included me. If you’re excluding me and didn’t mean it, you go detract the post or add and clarify. Gabe isn’t a moron, by the way.”

“Stop with the hoe shit, though. ‘Words to think it did.’ Your post includes me. If that’s a mistake, say that. But don’t act like it’s some irrational position,” he added.

After getting called out on two lies, Vargas continued to double down and lied again, claiming that July threatened him when he makes clear in his video he would confront him over his comments, but would not commit any violence.

Vargas replied, “Of course you aren’t. And you also wanna threaten me in person over this shit? You got some big head thinking I’m over here directly addressing you in my tweet & now Doubling Down. Real tough guy. Over a cartoon character? That’s the real ‘hoe shit’ Stop embarrassing yourself.”

RELATED: Seth Rogen, Patton Oswalt, and Other Celebrities Pledge To Pay Bail For Those Arrested As Multiple U.S. Cities Are Looted And Burned

July wasn’t having any of this lie either. He responded, “I didn’t threaten you. But you absolutely should be pulled up on and facing the people you liken to pesos or racist. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about.”

Vargas continued to try and twist July’s words and then even attempted to play the victim after he was the one who first made accusations against July and the others, “You said ‘your going to come at me in real life if you see me’ & ‘I wouldn’t have this energy in person’ What? You injected YOURSELF. I should be ‘pulled up on’? Calm the eff down. You’re being purposely offended now. You ain’t got to get bent out of shape. ITS OVER.”

July replied, “I said I’m coming to see you in the event we are in the same place. I didn’t ‘inject myself,’ you’re the one that made the tweet with me in it. And absolutely, you should be pulled up on by the people you liken to f***ed up things. Doesn’t matter who they are. Quit with the dramatics. This is slight work.”

RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Actor Jonathan Roumie Claims Entertainment “Landscape Has Become Increasingly Sinister And In Some Cases Even Demonic In Tone”

It’s obvious to anyone who can discern between right and wrong that Vargas is in the wrong and that’s he violating the Eighth Commandment which the Catechism of the Catholic Church notes, “forbids misrepresenting truth in our relations with others.”

It continues, “This moral prescription flows from the vocation of the holy people to bear witness to their God who is the truth and wills the truth. Offenses against the truth express by word or deed a refusal to commit oneself to moral uprightness: they are fundamental infidelities to God and, in this sense, they undermine the foundations of the covenant.”

Specifically Angry Joe is committing the sin of calumny by making “remarks contrary to the truth” and harming “the reputation of others” and giving “occasion for false judgments concerning them.”

The Catechism further states, “Detraction and calumny destroy the reputation and honor of one’s neighbor. Honor is the social witness given to human dignity, and everyone enjoys a natural right to the honor of his name and reputation to respect. Thus, detraction and calumny offend against the virtues of justice and charity.”

NEXT: ‘Dark Side of The Ring’ Creator Shares “Tone Reel” For A ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie Pitch Starring Casey Jones And Gets Deathstroke Actor Joe Manganiello’s Approval