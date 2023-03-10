80 For Brady actress Jane Fonda recently appeared on The View, where she said abortion activists should deal with pro-life advocates with “murder.”

Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish, Lily Tomlin plays Lou and Sally Field plays Betty in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

During a segment on the The Walt Disney Company-owned The View, Fonda first indicated she had no intention of obeying laws protecting the most innocent in our society from the vicious, evil practice of murdering children, abortion.

Fonda said, “We have experienced many decades, now, of having agency over our body of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives.”

She added, “We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.” 

RELATED: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Protest

In response to this, The View co-host Sonny Hostin praised Fonda saying, “That’s the activist speaking, and she will probably get a Nobel Prize.”

Fonda then interjected saying, “But it’s the truth. It is the truth. We’re not going to do it. We’re going to fight.”

Billy Porter plays Gugu, Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish and Lily Tomlin plays Lou in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

Joy Behar then questioned Fonda, “Besides marching and protesting what else do you suggest?”

Fonda responded to the question saying, “Well, murder.”

Lily Tomlin then asked Fonda, “What did you say?” Fonda replied, “Murder.”

Director Kyle Marvin and Jane Fonda as “Trish”in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

RELATED: James Cameron Says He Supports Thanos’ Mass Murder And Depopulation Agenda: “I Thought He Had A Pretty Viable Answer”

Behar then attempted to cover for Fonda saying, “She’s kidding. She’s just kidding. You don’t know. They’ll pick up on that. She’s just kidding.”

Fonda stayed silent as Behar attempted to claim it was all a joke. She then gave Behar a stone look as the crowd laughed. Hostin then completely changed the discussion.

Jane Fonda as “Trish” and Harry Hamlin as “Dan” in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

Fonda’s answer on how to deal with pro-life laws, legislators, and activists reveals that pro-abortion activists are indeed pro-murder activists and they promote a culture of death.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person—among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

If one cannot respect and protect the most innocent’s right to life, why should one expect someone who advocates for the murder of children to respect any other human’s right to life.

Jane Fonda as “Trish” and Jimmy O. Yang as “Tony” in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.

What do you make of Fonda’s admission that she wants to abortion activists to embrace murder?

NEXT: Disney’s Lightyear Star Chris Evans Throws Full Support Behind Pro-Murder Organisation That Helps Pay For Women’s Abortions