’80 For Brady’ Actress Jane Fonda Says Abortion Activists Should Embrace “Murder”

’80 For Brady’ Actress Jane Fonda Says Abortion Activists Should Embrace “Murder”

80 For Brady actress Jane Fonda recently appeared on The View, where she said abortion activists should deal with pro-life advocates with “murder.”

During a segment on the The Walt Disney Company-owned The View, Fonda first indicated she had no intention of obeying laws protecting the most innocent in our society from the vicious, evil practice of murdering children, abortion.

Fonda said, “We have experienced many decades, now, of having agency over our body of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives.”

She added, “We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”

When asked for a solution to new pro-life laws around the country, Jane Fonda declares that they need to “murder” Republican politicians.

Joy Behar immediately jumps in to claim “she’s just kidding,” warning “they’ll pick up on that and run with it.”

Fonda gives a negative look. pic.twitter.com/17QJ4tP1pW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 10, 2023

RELATED: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Protest

In response to this, The View co-host Sonny Hostin praised Fonda saying, “That’s the activist speaking, and she will probably get a Nobel Prize.”

Fonda then interjected saying, “But it’s the truth. It is the truth. We’re not going to do it. We’re going to fight.”

Joy Behar then questioned Fonda, “Besides marching and protesting what else do you suggest?”

Fonda responded to the question saying, “Well, murder.”

Lily Tomlin then asked Fonda, “What did you say?” Fonda replied, “Murder.”

RELATED: James Cameron Says He Supports Thanos’ Mass Murder And Depopulation Agenda: “I Thought He Had A Pretty Viable Answer”

Behar then attempted to cover for Fonda saying, “She’s kidding. She’s just kidding. You don’t know. They’ll pick up on that. She’s just kidding.”

Fonda stayed silent as Behar attempted to claim it was all a joke. She then gave Behar a stone look as the crowd laughed. Hostin then completely changed the discussion.

Fonda’s answer on how to deal with pro-life laws, legislators, and activists reveals that pro-abortion activists are indeed pro-murder activists and they promote a culture of death.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person—among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

If one cannot respect and protect the most innocent’s right to life, why should one expect someone who advocates for the murder of children to respect any other human’s right to life.

What do you make of Fonda’s admission that she wants to abortion activists to embrace murder?

NEXT: Disney’s Lightyear Star Chris Evans Throws Full Support Behind Pro-Murder Organisation That Helps Pay For Women’s Abortions