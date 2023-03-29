Kadokawa Announces Long-Awaited Third Season Of ‘Re:Zero − Starting Life In Another World’ Anime Adaptation

After having stayed silent on the matter for two long years, Kadokawa rang in the anniversary of the series’ second season conclusion with the confirmation that a third season of the beloved isekai Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is officially production.

Fans’ long wait for a return to the world of Tappei finally came to an end on March 25th when the first trailer for Re:Zero’s third season debuted at Anime Japan 2023.

Adapted from the fantasy drama light novels by Tappei Nagatsuki, Re:Zero‘s second season concluded with the anime’s take on Arc 4: The Everlasting Contract.

Based on both this and the trailer released, it appears the series’ upcoming third season will pick right back up where the last left off with Arc 5: The Stars that Engrave History.

In The Stars that Engrave History arc, Anastasia Hoshin invites Emilia, Priscilla, Crusch, and Felt to the Watergate City of Priestella for a gathering of the various Camps participating in the Royal Selection.

But not long after the Camps arrive, the Sin Archbishops of the notorious Witch Cult appears and seizes control of city. As such, Natsuki Subaru and his comrades take it upon themselves to not only save Priestella, but also prevent the Sin Archbishop of Greed, Regulus Corneas, from forcing Emilia to marry him.

In the comments to the 33rd volume of the light novel, Tappei expressed excitement towards season three’s announcement, declaring (translated via @LoremipsumVerb), “Born in 1987 is a man who was blessed with happiness for the third time in his life. The third season of the Re: Zero anime was announced!”

“I apologize for keeping you waiting all waiting for so long while you were all saying ‘More, mooooore!'” he playfully added. “We’re going to be able to see Subaru and everyone else moving about, talking, singing, dancing and sometimes dying once again in the anime. Makes me full of emotion as an author.”

The artist for Tappei’s light novels Shin’ichiro Otsuka commemorated the anime’s return with an original illustration depicting Subaru holding Emilia, with Beatrice holding onto his neck, set against a background of various numerous Re: Zero characters.

As of writing, a production team and release date for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 have yet to be confirmed.

