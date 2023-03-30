The CW’s The Flash series went full groomer by pushing multiple lies while sharing a photo of Wyatt Benjamin Maines, the actor who plays the character Dreamer aka Nia Nall, and pretends to be a woman named Nicole Maines, on its official Instagram account.

The show’s official Instagram account shows Maines dressed up in his Dreamer superhero costume holding up a transgender flag.

The image appears to be captioned by Maines who writes, “That’s my time, folks! Thanks for spending the day with me and hyping up Dreamer’s return! Enjoy the episode! #transisbeautiful #transrightsarehumanrights #protecttranskids.”

The actor also performed a Q&A on the Instagram and at one point was asked, “What would Dreamer say about the transphobic BS going on?”

Maines replied, “Dreamer would probably say something very eloquent and very inspiring and very hopeful because that’s the kind of person [he] is, perhaps more so than I am. I always don’t have the right answer when I see all that is happening.”

“But I think the message Dreamer would want to get across is that we are all different,” Maines continued. “We all have things that make us unique. We all have experiences that set us apart from each other and those aren’t bad things and those are things that should be celebrated. And I think that [he] would be using every tool in her repertoire to protect the community, and to show our beauty, and show our power, and show our value, and show our humanity. And [he] would protect us and [he] would fight for us.”

In another question Maines was asked, “Is comic book Nia going to be the trans icon we know and love?”

He responded, “Yes, [he] will. Dreamer is always going to be a trans icon. And I can’t wait to sort of bring that to the comic book universe. We haven’t quite found the perfect way to fold in [his] transness to her storyline in the main universe just yet, but when we do it’s going to be really special and it’s going to be really great and powerful, and all of the good things. So stay tuned for that.

“But in the graphic novel it will play a big part. But, yes, we will see the return of trans icon Nia,” Maines concluded.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington explains in his letter A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, “In the past decade our culture has seen growing acceptance of transgender ideology-that is, the claim that a person’s biological sex and personal identity have no necessary connection and could in fact contradict each other. … This situation presents a serious challenge for all members of the Church because it presents a view of the human person contrary to the truth.”

Later in his letter he asserts, “At its core, this belief in a ‘transgender’ identity rejects the significance of the sexed body and seeks cultural, medical, and legal validation of the person’s self-defined identity-an approach called ‘gender affirmation.’”

He goes on to add, “We know from biology that a person’s sex is genetically determined at conception and present in every cell of the body. Because the body tells us about ourselves, our biological sex does in fact indicate our inalienable identity as male or female. Thus, so-called ‘transitioning’ might change a person’s appearance and physical traits (hormones, breasts, genitalia, etc.) but does not in fact change the truth of the person’s identity as male or female, a truth reflected in every cell of the body.”

“Indeed, no amount of ‘masculinizing’ or ‘feminizing’ hormones or surgery can make a man into a woman, or a woman into a man,” Bishop Burbidge declares.

As for the dangers of the lies such as the ones being pushed by The CW’s The Flash, Bishop Burbidge details, “There is ample evidence that “gender affirmation” not only does not resolve a person’s struggles but also can in fact exacerbate them. The acceptance and/or approval of a person’s claimed transgender identity is particularly dangerous in the case of children, whose psychological development is both delicate and incomplete.”

“First and foremost, a child needs to know the truth: He or she has been created male or female, forever. Affirming a child’s distorted self-perception or supporting a child’s desire to “be” someone other than the person (male or female) God created, gravely misleads and confuses the child about “who” he or she is,” his Most Revered explains.

Next, he writes, “In addition, “gender-affirming” medical or surgical interventions cause significant, even irreparable, bodily harm to children and adolescents. These include the use of puberty blockers (in effect, chemical castration) to arrest the natural psychological and physical development of a healthy child, cross-sex hormones to induce the development of opposite-sex, secondary sex characteristics, and surgery to remove an adolescent’s healthy breasts, organs, and/or genitals.”

“These kinds of interventions involve serious mutilations of the human body, and are morally unacceptable,” he adds.

He goes on, “Although some advocates justify ‘gender affirmation’ as necessary to reduce the risk of suicide, such measures appear to offer only temporary psychological relief, and suicidal risks remain significantly elevated following gender-transitioning measures.”

After outlining all these dangers, Bishop Burbidge notes, “Indeed, to disregard or withhold information about the harms of pursuing ‘transition’ or about the benefits of alternative, psychotherapeutic treatments constitutes a failure in both justice and charity.”

The CW’s The Flash is trying to groom other people by pushing outright lies through an gender ideology activist posing as an actor. This is wrong and should be opposed by all.

