‘Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation’ Pulled From Florida High School Library Over Recollection Of Anne’s Sexual Curiosity, Depictions Of Nude Statues

It seems Art Spiegelman’s Maus is not the only Holocaust-related graphic novel that has found itself in the crosshairs of the ongoing culture war, as the illustrated Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation has been pulled from the library of a public Florida high school after some parents took issue with its inclusion of both the eponymous heroine’s thoughts on female bodies and an illustration depicting a number of nude statues.

An illustrated adaptation of Frank’s original diary produced by Israeli writer-and-illustrator team Ari Folman and David Polonsky – the former of which notably wrote and directed Where is Anne Frank, a 2021 animated film which draws a parallel between Frank’s plight and those of modern day refugees – Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation was recently removed from the Vero Beach High School library after the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty raised concerns over the fact that the book contained what the group believed to be “sexually explicit” content.

The content in question concerns Folman and Polonsky’s adaptation of Frank’s diary entry from January 6th, 1944, wherein the young girl recounts a moment of sexual curiosity she experienced towards a female friend named Jacque.

“Unconsciously, I had these feelings even before I came here,” wrote Frank.

“Once when I was spending the night at Jacque’s, I could no longer restrain my curiosity about her body, which she’d always hidden from me and which I’d never seen,” she added, acknowledging her feelings. “I asked her whether, as proof of our friendship, we could touch each other’s breasts. Jacque refused.”

She further recalls, “I also had a terrible desire to kiss her, which I did.”

Turning away from a specific experience to her more general feelings, Frank then details, “Every time I see a female nude, such as the Venus in my art history book, I go into ecstasy. Sometimes I find them so exquisite I have to struggle to hold back my tears. If only I had a girlfriend!”

In Folman and Polonsky’s graphic novel, this moment of introspection is visualized with an image of Frank walking through an outdoor high tunnel, her path lined on both sides by Greek-style statues depicting tastefully nude women.

Ultimately, following a review of the book by Vero Beach High School Principals Shawn O’Keefe and Rahshard Morgan, the school determined that some of “the book text did not contribute to the themes of Holocaust education” and pulled the title from its shelves.

In a statement released by Mom’s for Liberty – who describe their non-profit as an organization “dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government” – the group explained that the book had been “removed in Indian River County FL schools for ‘minimization of the Holocaust.'”

“Florida state standards dictate that all teaching of the Holocaust must be historically correct, specifically 6A-1.094124 (3)(b),” the parents said. “It was decided that this specific book minimizes the Holocaust and violates this rule.”

“There are multiple versions of Anne Frank’s diary of varying age appropriateness available to students,” they continued. “Only this ONE version was removed. It is not an entirely accurate portrayal of the tragedy of the Holocaust and murders against the Jewish population because of hate.”

“Students in Indian River County can access over 300 versions of The Diary of Anne Frank and history books on the Holocaust,” the organization added. “In the school this ONE book was removed, almost 100 other TRUE copies of Anne’s diary remain on the shelves for children.”

In an email from Indian River County School District Superintendent David Moore shared by the group alongside their statement, the official can be seen detailing the reasons behind Vero Beach High School’s decision to remove Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation from their library.

“This book was removed due to the content being inconsistent with policy/statute and was perceived to be a minimization of the events of the Holocaust,” said Moore.

“Please note that our media centers do have the original Anne Frank’s Diary,” he concluded. “Additionally, C&I (Curriculum and Instruction) met with The Community One Initiative, a local organization that is dedicated to Holocaust Education. During this meeting, the graphic adaptation of the book was shared with this organization and they were in agreement with this decision.”

