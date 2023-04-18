New ‘The Mandalorian’ Rumor Claims Pedro Pascal Had Falling Out With Disney, His Character Could Die In Season 3 Finale

A new rumor claims that actor Pedro Pascal had a falling out with The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm following the conclusion of The Mandalorian Season 2 and that his character could be written off or even be killed off in the Season 3 finale.

This rumor comes from scooper Jeff Senider during an appearance on Jeff Sneider’s The Hoc Mic YouTube show.

Amid a number of other rumors including the announcement of three new Star Wars films with one of them being a Dave Filoni-led film spinning out of The Mandalorian timeline that was confirmed just days later at Star Wars Celebration, Sneider also claimed Pascal’s Din Djarin character could be written off the show.

Sneider said, “I’m told Pedro Pascal also had a big blow out with Disney during Season 2 and was barely on set for Season 3, which is why the character has been sidelined a little bit in favor of Bo-Katan.”

He would go on to add, “And so this source mentioned that who knows if Pedro Pascal is even back next season for The Mandalorian, or if his character walks away somehow in the finale, or dies. This is what the source posited because they know Pedro, I don’t think has been super happy.”

Not only did Sneider claim Pascal’s Din Djarin might get written off or killed during the Season 3 finale, but he also echoed a previous rumor posited by YouTuber Overlord DVD that Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy had a big falling out at the end of Season 2 over the decision to have Grogu and Din Djarin reunite in The Book of Boba Fett.

At the end of January, Overlord DVD detailed his Hollywood spies informed him that Kennedy repeatedly interfered with The Mandalorian by firing Gina Carano, mandated the space Vespas in The Book of Boba Fett, and changed the show’s scripts to reunite Din Djarin with Grogu.

Specifically discussing The Book of Boba Fett, Overlord DVD said, “Kennedy’s alleged next move against Favreau was corrupting The Book of Boba Fett. She couldn’t directly interfere with his production, but Kennedy is clever, devilishly clever. When she saw that Robert Rodriguez wanted to introduce the idiotic Vespas into Book of Boba Fett and Favreau hated the idea, Kennedy approached the marketing department and got them to say, “Oh yes, we can sell those. Let’s make it happen.’”

“As a result, Favreau was so disgusted he said, ‘F*** it. Let them do whatever the hell they want. I’m going to go off and work on Ahsoka in peace,” Overlord DVD added.

He would go on to note Kennedy interference resulted in a disastrous story and that “upper management allegedly had to beg Favreau to come back and fix it, but it was too late to do much except insert some Mandalorian episodes, to cut a few Book of Boba Fett scripts, and hold his nose.”

Speaking specifically to Grogu and Din Djarin’s reunification, Overlord DVD said, “Clearly, Favreau planned to have Grogu go train with Luke and become a Jedi. It was a heartbreaking and inspiring final episode of Mandalorian Season 2 and it proved that Favreau had a master plan for all his series and it was a damn good plan.”

“But then Kennedy, or someone in her camp, or maybe just an idiot in upper management said, ‘Oh no! Baby Yoda is the only Star Wars toy that’s selling right now. We can’t lose Baby Yoda. We need to put Baby Yoda back with Din Djarin.’ This was the height of stupidity. A spectacularly awful decision that truly f***ed up everything Jon Favreau was planning,” Overlord DVD asserted.

He would go on to claim Favreau had enough after this, “This it seems was the last straw for Jon Favreau. He had f***ing had it according to reports.”

He then quoted a source who informed him, “Well to be honest, at this point, Jon Favreau was beyond frustrated and was ready to quit. He was sick of being told he had freedom to do what he wanted just to get it ripped out from underneath him.”

He continued, “So Favreau walked into Bob Chapek’s office the next Monday and told Chapek, ‘I’m done. I don’t care about my contract. You can give it to Kathy and let her hang it on her wall and watch a billion dollar franchise burn.'”

According to this source, Chapek asked what he could do to make Favreau stay. Favreau responded to this inquiry saying, “I get to make Mando Season 3 the way I want, no outside influences especially Kathy.”

Sneider added fuel to this fire telling Rocha, “What my sources told me was that Jon Favreau had a falling out with Kathleen Kennedy after Season 2 of The Mandalorian, I think it was, because she tried to get so involved in the show to the point of where Jon Favreau almost left the show after Season 2.”

He added, “I’m told she also forced him to do Boba Fett … she forced him to make Grogu and Din reunite, which Jon Favreau did not want to do. And he was very bummed by the reaction.”

Favreau has made multiple public comments noting show’s quality stops with him and he has not had any interference from within Lucasfilm. He told Esquire Middle East, “I take full responsibility for everything people like or don’t like in this show. There’s no outside pressure on me from the studio, Lucasfilm, Disney, anyone.”

“There’s pressure from within on whether or not something feels right. We challenge each other on whether something feels like it’s authentic to Star Wars, if it feels like it’s consistent with things that came before,” Favreau continued.

He then asserted, “A lot of what you’re seeing is us embracing the complications that come with the choices that we make in our storytelling.”

At Star Wars Celebration, Favreau would also speak to IGN Middle East about the decision to reunite Grogu with Din Djarin. He explained, “I think it was a very particular set of circumstances where we were not on the air for two years. And that amount of time, we wanted that amount of time to pass in the show basically, give or take.”

“And you also had the central dynamic of the show with those two characters, and that either of them alone were not going to be fulfilled. So we got to play that out as a chapter in that book. And then were able to come back into a dynamic where they could be rejoined together, which would allow for the storytelling,” he continued.

Favreau went on to elaborate, “I don’t know how I would’ve been able to tell stories without those… having separate storylines with two of them over a long time, showing how both of them were not flourishing. That they were both in this imbalanced state. Because although it’s interesting to watch the two of them alone, you definitely got the sense that they weren’t doing as well as they could have. That this was not their destiny.”

Favreau then detailed, “And so it allowed us to allow a lot of that time to pass off camera, but also level up, change them both. Especially with Grogu, where now you’ve spent time training with Luke Skywalker, and how that will affect the way that character can be. The relationship will develop in that de facto parent, child dynamic.”

“It offered a lot of opportunity to not just keep repeating the same stories. And then also as things evolved in the galaxy around them. So it wasn’t just the same adventure over and over again. But again, getting to plug into larger narratives that do connect with other shows as well,” he concluded.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Din Djarin will get killed off in the Season 3 finale? What do you make of Sneider also noting his sources detailed Favreau nearly quit the show?

