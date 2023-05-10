‘Fast X’ Actress Charlize Theron Promotes Drag Queens, Threatens “I Will F*** Anybody Up Who Is Like Trying To F*** With Anything With You Guys”

‘Fast X’ Actress Charlize Theron Promotes Drag Queens, Threatens “I Will F*** Anybody Up Who Is Like Trying To F*** With Anything With You Guys”

Actress Charlize Theron, who reprises her role as Cipher in the upcoming Fast X film, recently promoted drag queens for children’s entertainment and issued a threat to anyone opposing her.

Theron made an appearance on the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon that was held on May 7th to raise funds for a variety of organizations including GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, ACLU, Trans Justice Funding Project, and LGBTQ+ Victory Institute.

It was previously reported by Rolling Stone that Theron signed on to take part in the Telethon back in April. Others who took part included Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg, Amy Schumer, Leslie Jones, and Sarah Silverman.

During the broadcast, Theron said, “We love you, queens. We are in your corner and we’ve got you. And I will f*** anybody up who is like trying to f*** with anything with you guys.”

A gata saiu de casa! 🫨 🎥 | Charlize Theron durante sua participação hoje (07), no programa “Drag Isn’t Dangerous”. pic.twitter.com/SY8TFTQhYn — Charlize Theron Brasil (@theronbrasil) May 7, 2023

Theron continued, “In all seriousness, there’s so many things that are hurting and really killing our kids. And we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t not drag queen. Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more, it makes you a better person.”

She then asked for money, “Listen, please, please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense going away like it should, all of these incredibly stupid policies. Byeee. No more room for hate. Only love. And love equals drag queens.”

Catholic League President Bill Donohue notes events such as Drag Queen Story Hour “were founded to promote an agenda, the goal of which is to normalize sexual behavior.”

Catholic League board of advisors member and Princeton professor Robert P. George also took issue with these events and specifically a group of performers called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

George said, “It’s a message of power. The group in question, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, is sending a message that they have the power to enter into the public domain, a publicly funded institution, I believe, not a private one, and to essentially hold a catechism class for this new religion that they’ve created, a religion of hedonism, of self-indulgence….”

William Browning, a drag queen who uses the name Kitty Demure, warned parents to not take their children to drag queen story hour events, drag shows, or pride parades.

He said, “What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them and admire them so much? Other than put on makeup, and jump on the floor, and ride around, and do sexual things on stage? I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child? It makes no sense at all.”

Browning continued, “A drag queen performs in a nightclub for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on. And backstage there’s a lot of nudity, sex, and drugs.

“So I don’t think this is an avenue you would want your child to explore… But to actually get [your children] involved in drag is extremely, extremely irresponsible on your part,” Browning advised.

