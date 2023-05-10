HoYoverse Teases Three New Characters Coming To ‘Honkai: Star Rail,’ YouTuber GrimroGacha Explains Which Ones You Should Pull For

HoYoverse has teased the next three characters to come to Honkai: Star Rail, while GrimroGacha explains whom of these might be worth pulling.

HoYoverse announced a trio of new heroes via Bilibili, and provided a little insight into each (machine translation via DeepL), alongside a sweepstake on the platform. These characters had already appeared in-game, some being playable for a brief time, or only just being an NPC.

The first is Silver Wolf, a flippant “super hacker” who sees the world as a game. Her “data battle” with Genius Society member Screwllum has become a legend in the hacking community, and Wolf has built a reputation of being able to crack any system. She’s eager to break the other barriers of the universe, something she should be capable of, as in-game lore states she uses “aether editing” to tweak the data of reality itself.

Her quote from the post states “Can I have some fun this time?”

Additional information on the image itself, her appearance in earlier versions of the game, as an NPC, and being playable in the tutorial of the full game was provided by Prydwen.gg. Silver Wolf will be a 5-star Quantum character, and follows the path of The Nihility. The latter means her playstyle focuses on debuffing enemies.

Players only got a glimpse of what Silver Wolf can do in the tutorial. In early versions, she would inflict Bug and Entanglement status effects, along with changing the elemental weakness of foes. Some of her moves even deal more damage to foes per status effect they are suffering. Whether this is reflected in the final game is unknown.

Curiously, part of the text on her image is redacted. It states something along the lines of “It’s just modifying dead data. Laisheng/Lai Shengsanti’s tip is [redacted].”

Next is Luocha, and players already got to experience playing as him in the Xianzhou Luofu main story quests. While a member of the intergalactic merchant guild, he carries a large coffin with him. “This coffin is not mine. I was only entrusted by someone to return his remains to Luofu for placement,” reads his quote.

His healing skills were useful to players, and he is set to be 5-star Imaginary element character under The Abundance path. He can automatically heal allies when their HP falls below a certain threshold and build up “Abyss Flowers” to create a special field where attacking foes heals a character’s HP. Even healing allies that aren’t that injured can create shields to protect them from future attacks.

Unlike other healing characters, Luocha’s Ultimate deals damage — even more so if the enemy is buffed.

The final character is Yukong, who was previously an NPC. From the game itself we know she’s the Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission for the Xianzhou Alliance, and one of Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. Gaining her piloting skills during the war, her retirement sees her handling all matters with grace and expertise, even if her focus on her current duties has somewhat dulled her skills.

“You just hold on to your weapon, I will bring you back to the boat.” The quote and other parts of her backstory may hint at a far more pragmatic side to her. The description of the “Past and Future” Lightcone (depicting her disheveled and injured with flames behind her) states she lost her “beloved” during the war.

Yukong looks set to be a 4-star Imaginary character under The Harmony. This path means her playstyle will focus on buffing allies. Along with the game needing more Harmony characters, Prydwen.gg notes that, Yukong being a 4-star character may mean players will get her for free via an event. This is based on how 4-star characters are usually treated in HoYoverse’s other gacha game, Genshin Impact.

Discussing the news, YouTuber GrimroGacha explained whether the characters would be worth saving up for. Along with theorizing the timing of the posts meant the characters would be coming in patch 1.1, he notes Silver Wolf displayed some differences from how she played in the tutorial compared to the beta — still likely to serve the same role within a party.

While Silver Wolf will continue to riddle foes with debuffs, she is held-back by focusing on single-targets.

As players currently only have access to Natasha or Bailu for healing (or Gepard for shields), GrimroGacha explains Luocha is a much-needed support character to help players in longer fights as their second healer in a party. Being reworked since the beta to be able to heal multiple allies easier, Luocha being a more offensive healer and able to inflict Elemental Breaks puts him above the rest.

GrimroGacha couldn’t say much on Yukong, going on to discuss which characters would be worth saving for and how they’d fit into teams (based on the data of top players usually using a damage dealer, a support, a healer, and another damage dealer or support).

Once again, Luocha is fantastic in either the support or healer slot — helping those who don’t have Natasha or Bailu. Falling shy of a hypothetical 4-star healer that could fulfil his purpose, GrimroGacha was confident on him being a safe bet if desperately needed.

Comparatively, Silver Wolf is flexible enough to fit as being one of two supporters on a team, being especially powerful when alongside Seele or Yanqing (both of whom rely on foes being weak to their elements). Ironically, she falls behind Seele and Yanqing in terms of priority for GrimroGacha. Regardless, DPS are “dime-a-dozen” and are likely to be shaken up with future characters.

As such, Silver Wolf could be slotted into nigh-any team currently and the foreseeable future, and future characters are unlikely to have her weakness-manipulating skills. GrimroGacha closed that each player’s own needs and preferences would take precedent however.

