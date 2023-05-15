Halloween and True Lies actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently reiterated her support of exposing children to the harmful and evil transgender ideology.

Curtis posted a graphic to Instagram that reads, “I will say gay and I will protect trans kids.” She did not provide any further comment on the post.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She And Her Husband Are Proud To See Their Son Transition Into A Woman

This isn’t the first time Curtis has promoted transgender ideology. Back in 2021, she spoke with AARP where she informed the outlet that she and her husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Speaking with People in October 2021, Curtis discussed her son claiming to be a woman. She told the outlet, “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

She added, “You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human. “But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis To Write Climate Change Propaganda Graphic Novel Titled ‘Mother Nature’

While speaking with the outlet alongside her son, Tom, that she now calls Ruby, Curtis says, “When Ruby just said her dead name — I haven’t ever heard her say that name. It so doesn’t fit anymore. That was, of course, the hardest thing. Just the regularity of the word. The name that you’d given a child. That you’ve been saying their whole life. And so, of course, at first that was the challenge. Then the pronoun. My husband and I still slip occasionally.”

She added, “I think that’s sort of evolutionary and a very important step in our home. We have tried to maintain it in a big way. I’m learning a lot from Ruby.”

Curtis went on to recall, “I knew Ruby had had a boyfriend. I knew that Ruby had used the word bi. But gender identity and sexual orientation — those are two separate things. And I knew that Ruby played female avatars in video games. But when you ask, “Did you have an inkling that Ruby was trans?” I would say no. But when I replayed Ruby’s life, I went, “Hmm, that, that, those, hmm.”

Curtis went on to explain why she chose to endorse the lie of transgender ideology when it came to her son, “ I’m not proselytizing, and I’m not trying to force-feed something to people. I’m simply saying, ‘This is our family’s experience.’ I am here to support Ruby. That is my job. Just as it is to care and love and support her older sister Annie in her journeys.”

“I’m a grateful student. I’m learning so much from Ruby,” she said. “The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?”

RELATED: Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Claims She’s Anti-Gun

After winning Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Oscars, Curtis acknowledged her son as her daughter. She said, “To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest, our daughters, Annie and Ruby, my sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar.”

As Bishop Michael Burbidge notes in his letter A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, “Those asserting a transgender identity and/or seeking to ‘transition’ often adopt new names and pronouns that reflect their desired identity and insist that others must use the chosen names and pronouns. Such use might seem innocuous and even appear to be an innocent way of signaling love and acceptance of a person. In reality, however, it presents a profound crisis: We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person’s God-given identity is to speak falsely. ”

He adds, “The faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person’s rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. In the broader culture, Catholics may experience significant pressure to adopt culturally-approved terminology. However, in no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution. Attempts by the state, corporations, or employers to compel such language, particularly by threats of legal action or job loss, are unjust. We must love in the truth, and truth must be accurately conveyed by our words. At the same time, clarity must always be at the service of charity, as part of a broader desire to move people towards the fulness of the truth.”

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Star Daniel Radcliffe Promotes Child Mutilation By Hosting Roundtable Discussion With “Trans Kids”

Bishop Burbidge even gives advice to parents who might find themselves dealing with a child who has bought in transgender ideology. He writes, “authentic love for their children is always aligned with the truth. In the case of gender dysphoria, this means recognizing that happiness and peace will not be found in rejecting the truth of the human person and the human body. Thus parents must resist simplistic solutions presented by advocates of gender ideology and strive to discover and address the real reasons for their children’s pain and unhappiness.”

“They should seek out trustworthy clinicians for sound counsel,” he advises. “Meeting with other parents who have been through similar trials also can be a source of strength and support. Under no circumstances should parents seek “gender-affirming” therapy for their children, as it is fundamentally incompatible with the truth of the human person.

“They should not seek, encourage, or approve any counseling or medical procedures that would confirm mistaken understandings of human sexuality and identity, or lead to (often irreversible) bodily mutilation. Trusting God, parents need to be confident that a child’s ultimate happiness lies in accepting the body as God’s gift and discovering his or her true identity as a son or daughter of God,” Bishop Burbidge instructs.

What do you make of Curtis’ recent proclamation?

NEXT: ‘Fast X’ Actress Charlize Theron Promotes Drag Queens, Threatens “I Will F*** Anybody Up Who Is Like Trying To F*** With Anything With You Guys”