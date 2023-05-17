Mark Millar Announces First Ever Millarworld Crossover Event ‘Big Game’ That Will Also Serve As A Sequel To ‘Wanted’

Mark Millar Announces First Ever Millarworld Crossover Event ‘Big Game’ That Will Also Serve As A Sequel To ‘Wanted’

Comic book creator Mark Millar recently announced the first ever Millarworld crossover event, Big Game, that will also serve as a sequel to his his first ever Millarworld creator-owned series, Wanted.

In an email, Millar detailed Big Game is “the first ever crossover starring all the Millarworld characters to mark the 20th anniversary of the company, a big Secret Wars style Summer event featuring Nemesis, Kick-Ass, The Magic Order, Night Club, The Ambassadors, Starlight, Kingsman, Hit-Girl and the twenty plus franchises we’ve created these past two decades.”

He also noted that this new crossover event “is also a sequel to Wanted. Yes, Wesley Gibson and The Fox are back, ageing in real time and we pick up their stories where they are right now.”

RELATED: Mark Millar Allegedly Told “95% Of The Comic-Book Audience Is Not On Twitter”, Says Statistic “Must Be Mind Blowing For The Company Marketing Departments”

Millar also provided additional information on the event to CBR telling the outlet, “I always had an idea for a sequel, but I wanted to use all the characters we’d been building up over our 20-plus franchises.”

“I never thought it would be possible as they were all at different studios and owned by different people, but now everything is in-house at Netflix it’s the perfect time to do it. Wanted and Big Game are perfect compliments to one another, revisiting these characters after 20 years where they aged in real-time,” Miller reiterated.

He went on to provide more details about Big Game, “Wanted was about a guy who finds out that superheroes and supervillains were real and when the supervillains took over the world they made us forget the heroes ever existed. The sequel, Big Game, is about those same villains watching the heroes re-emerge like weeds again and deciding it’s time to nip this in the bud. We only remember the original heroes though movies and comic books and the first of this new wave of heroes to emerge was Kick-Ass.”

“Dave Lizewski was so obsessed with comic books he started dressing up and trying to fight crime. But since then probability had bent and new heroes are emerging all the time. We have Hit-Girl, The Ambassadors, The Chrononauts, the Kingsman organization, guys coming back from space like Duke McQueen and so on,” he elaborated.

“As you saw at the end of Nemesis: Reloaded, there are a lot of super-people for Wesley and Nemesis to go out there and destroy and that’s exactly where Big Game kicks off in July. We’ve never crossed these characters over in 20 years so this feels like Secret Wars or Crisis. It feels like one of the genuinely SPECIAL summer events,” he detailed.

RELATED: Matthew Vaughn and Mark Millar Provide Details on Their Planned Superman Trilogy

Millar would also reveal on Twitter that he plans to put together a reading order for all of his Millarworld titles for those who want to catch up before Big Game arrives in July.

He tweeted, “We’re going to stick up a reading order for the books this week for anyone who wants it. The whole thing can be read apart, but actually all clicks together as a 50 volume story, believe it or not.”

He also reiterated, “I’ve written the crossover so anyone can read it, but Wanted, Nemesis Reloaded, The Ambassadors, Kick-Ass, The Magic Order, Night Club & Prodigy esp important. And Chrononauts. And Huck.”

The official description states, “MINISERIES PREMIERE The comics event of the summer is here! Okay this is so top secret we can’t even show you the main cover because it spoils something MASSIVE. Just trust us when we say that this is going to be the comic book event of 2023-and it’s NOT what you’re expecting.

Image Comics adds, “Does the crossover really go that wide? Yes it does. BIG GAME pulls together KICK-ASS KINGSMAN NEMESIS THE MAGIC ORDER and ALL the Millarworld franchises in one special event. This must be ordered like CRAZY!”

Big Game #1 is written by Millar with art work by Pepe Larraz. It will feature at least four covers with two by Larraz and a third by Frank Quitely. The first issue hits comic book shelves on July 19, 2023. The first retails for $4.99.

Do you plan on checking out Big Game #1?

NEXT: Supercrooks Creator Mark Millar Declares Appeasing Twitter Mobs “Is The Way To Cultural Stagnation”