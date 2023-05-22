A leak reveals Omni-Man from Invincible will appear in Mortal Kombat 1, while Johnny Cage is relegated to a “Kameo Fighter.”

Shortly before the announcement of Mortal Kombat 1, it was also rumored that DC’s Peacemaker and Homelander from The Boys would both be guest fighters, and Warner Bros. would be delving their IPs for other characters. Journalist Jez Corden had also previously claimed Conan the Barbarian was another.

However, Amazon Italy has accidentally unveiled what is coming in the game’s “Kombat Pack” DLC, which includes six future characters. It also includes five “Kameo” characters.

The Archived page’s product description for Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition reads, “Includes: – Early access ( minimum 72 hours) – Copy of the game – Kombat Pack 1, which includes: o 6 playable characters (Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda, Homelander) o 5 kameo characters (Tremor, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, Ferra) – Skin of Jean Claude Van Damme.”

Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda are recurring Mortal Kombat characters, and ignoring the aforementioned Homelander and Peacemaker, that leaves Omni-Man from Invincible joining Mortal Kombat 1.

As with Homelander, the character’s penchant for brutal violence is a fine fit in Mortal Kombat, along with Injustice allowing NetherRealm to re-purpose more than few animation assets from Superman and others. Omni-Man was voiced by J. K. Simmons in the 2021 cartoon, and its second season will premiere in late 2023.

The listing for Mortal Kombat 1 also reveals that Johnny Cage is a Kameo fighter — albeit one with a Jean Claude Van Damme skin. The official website states players can “choose from a unique roster of Kameo fighting partners to assist you in battle.” The FAQ mentions him alongside other playable characters with no distinction. This includes Shang Tsung, a “pre-order exclusive” on the website’s front page.

It may be Kameo fighters only perform Assist attacks. This is pure speculation however, and there may be more to this given such a major character has been demoted from being a playable fighter.

Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado, and Ferra are all established Mortal Kombat characters.

Johnny Cage did briefly make headlines in 2021. Todd Garner, producer of the Mortal Kombat reboot film, declared in an interview, “I feel like if I was getting to make a movie with a diverse cast, it felt weird to have a white actor, literally Johnny Cage, be the hero of the story.”

Garner had further elaborated, “So I have a big stick and carrot that maybe they’ll let me have a Johnny Cage real presence in the second one. And secondarily, when you think about Mortal Kombat, if you just think about the patina of the movie, it has a very Asian feel to it. And I early on felt uncomfortable having a white male lead kind of lead that charge in that movie.”

Earlier this month, it was reported Karl Urban was in final talks to play Cage in that very sequel.

