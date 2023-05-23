Legendary Pictures And Netflix Debut First Trailer For ‘Skull Island’ Animated Series

Legendary Pictures and Netflix revealed the first trailer for their upcoming Skull Island animated series as well as announcing the series’ streaming release date.

According to a press release from Legendary Pictures, the series “takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.”

As shown in the trailer the series arrives on Netflix on June 22nd. It features the voice talents of Nicholas Cantu, who plays the protagonist Charlie. He’s joined by Mae Whitman as Annie and Darren Barnett as Mike.

Other members of the voice cast include Benjamin Bratt as Cap and Betty Gilpin as Irene.

The series comes from the mind of Brian Duffield who is credited with creating, writing, and executive producing the series. Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull also executive produce the series.

The animation is done by Powerhouse Animation, the studio that previously animated Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

The series was originally announced back in January 2021 with Netflix revealing it was set in Legendary’s Monsterverse, which includes 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

It also is expected to include an upcoming Apple TV+ series.

Skull Island. Darren Barnet as Mike in Skull Island. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

