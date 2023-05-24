‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Lizzo Promotes Child Mutilation And Murder: “I Am For People To Have The Right To Healthcare Reproductive And Gender Affirming”

The Mandalorian actress Lizzo, who appeared in the most recently completed Season 3, promoted child mutilation during a concert in Nebraska.

In a break between songs, Lizzo addressed concertgoers saying, “And anybody who comes to a Lizzo show should know that I am for people to have the right to healthcare, reproductive and gender affirming.”

She added, “There’s times I get very political and as adults we feel it, but there’s children here tonight. And it really breaks my heart that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them.”

“So let me be your safe space tonight, and just tell me young people,” Lizzo went on. “Don’t let anybody tell you who you are, don’t let any law tell you who you’re not, b****.” She then apologized for using the word “b****.”

From there she added, “Don’t let any laws tell you who you not, you are who you are, okay? I see you. You are valid. You deserve to be here in every form. You contain multitudes. These laws are not real. You are what’s real and you deserve to be protected. You deserve to be protected.”

“And for anyone whose inner child needed to hear that, you deserve to be protected too,” Lizzo concluded.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington notes that gender affirming care or therapy is “a harmful and life-altering path.”

He explains in his letter A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, “that ‘gender affirmation’ not only does not resolve a person’s struggles but also can in fact exacerbate them. The acceptance and/or approval of a person’s claimed transgender identity is particularly dangerous in the case of children, whose psychological development is both delicate and incomplete.”

“First and foremost, a child needs to know the truth: He or she has been created male or female, forever. Affirming a child’s distorted self-perception or supporting a child’s desire to ‘be’ someone other than the person (male or female) God created, gravely misleads and confuses the child about ‘who’ he or she is,” Bishop Burbidge instructs.

He goes on to point out how “‘gender-affirming’ medical or surgical interventions cause significant, even irreparable, bodily harm to children and adolescents. These include the use of puberty blockers (in effect, chemical castration) to arrest the natural psychological and physical development of a healthy child, cross-sex hormones to induce the development of opposite-sex, secondary sex characteristics, and surgery to remove an adolescent’s healthy breasts, organs, and/or genitals. These kinds of interventions involve serious mutilations of the human body, and are morally unacceptable.”

Next, Bishop Burbidge refutes advocates of “gender affirmation” writing, “Although some advocates justify ‘gender affirmation’ as necessary to reduce the risk of suicide, such measures appear to offer only temporary psychological relief, and suicidal risks remain significantly elevated following gender-transitioning measures.”

“Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to claims that ‘gender transition’ will resolve their difficulties,” he elaborates. “Long-term studies show ‘higher rates of mortality, suicidal behavior and psychiatric morbidity in gender-transitioned individuals compared to the general population.’ In addition, studies show that children and adolescents diagnosed with gender dysphoria have high rates of comorbid mental health disorders, such as depression or anxiety, are three to four times more likely to be on the autism spectrum, and are more likely to have suffered from adverse childhood events, including unresolved loss or trauma or abuse.”

In contrast to these “treatments” that are tantamount to mutilation, Bishop Burbidge offers a different path, “Psychotherapeutic treatments that incorporate ‘ongoing therapeutic work … to address unresolved trauma and loss, the maintenance of subjective well-being, and the development of the self,’ along with established treatments addressing suicidal ideation are appropriate interventions.“

He then definitively declares, “Gender transition is not the solution.”

As for her promotion of child murder. She does this under the guise of reproductive healthcare, which is in reality the murder of innocent human lives.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. Form the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person—among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

It goes on to state, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish. God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves. Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.”

“Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life. ‘A person who procures a completed abortion incurs excommunication late sententiae,’ ‘by the very commission of the offense,’ and subject to the conditions provided by Canon Law. The Church does not thereby intend to restrict the scope of mercy. Rather, she makes clear the gravity of the crime committed, the irreparable harm done to the innocent who is put to death, as well as to the parents and the whole of society.”

What do you make of Lizzo’s promotion of child mutilation?

